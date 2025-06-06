The big Georgia official visit weekend preview

Another official visit weekend has arrived. Georgia will welcome targets from across the country to Athens for their official visits June 6-8.
UGASports previews the weekend and examines the Bulldogs' standing with each expected visitor.
UGASports previews Georgia's June 6-8 official visit weekend.
UGASports caught up with baseball commit Kenny Ishikawa, the first native of Japan to play baseball in the SEC.
After being watched by coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe this spring, Anthony Lonon now has a Georgia offer.
Georgia added former New Mexico slugger Jordy Oriach, who batted .388 last year and struck out just 29 times in 214 ABs.
Georgia picked up its second baseball transfer in as many days on Thursday
