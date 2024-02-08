This is the fourth installment of our annual winter series at UGASports.com, taking a look at Georgia’s full roster heading into the start of spring practice next month.

Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels will both tell you that depth is a wonderful thing.

In Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris, the Bulldogs have plenty.

When Amarius Mims' ankle injury forced Xavier Truss to move over to right tackle, Fairchild and Morris stepped in at the position and the Bulldogs did not seem to miss a beat.

Some might say the offensive line improved.

Either way, when the Bulldogs kick off spring practice next month, Georgia will do so knowing that left guard is in capable hands.

Patience has paid off for both.

“This university has taught me how to develop patience and how to go through adversity and continue to go on the right track,” Fairchild said earlier this year. “Even though you might not see the other side of it, something is on the other side.”

Ditto for Morris, who like Fairchild, is entering his fourth year with the Bulldogs.

Despite the long wait, neither said their confidence waned.

“It starts with Coach (Stacy) Searels and the other coaches who just trust the work that we put in,” Morris said. “It didn’t matter who we put in, they trusted us to go in and care for each other, no matter who was on the field.”

Morris certainly did his part.

By the time the season was over, Morris was seeing more and more playing time, playing in all of Georgia’s games for the first time in his career.

Barring injuries, both Fairchild and Morris can expect to do the same.

Whoever's in, Georgia will be in good hands.

“We prepare like (we’re starters) every day. They prepare us all," Fairchild said. "From the ones to the threes and fours, anybody could play at any moment. It's just a daily thing to help us prepare."



