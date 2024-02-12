This is the eighth installment of our annual winter series at UGASports.com, taking a look at Georgia’s complete depth chart heading into spring practice next month.

As we continue our pre-spring position, let's move to wide receiver, specifically X-receiver.

But before we jump in, let's preface this subject. Like many positions for the Bulldogs, the wide receiver spot is one where you'll see players line up at more than one position.

In other words, attempting to pigeonhole players into specific wide receiver positions is an effort in futility.

While we have a good idea of which spot will be someone's primary position, when we take our deep dives into each spot, remember that the cast of characters is certainly capable of changing due to the abilities and depth position coach Bryan McClendon has in his room.

So, now that we have that out of the way, let's dive in and look at three receivers I feel will be the key payers at X-receiver. If you don't see your favorite receiver listed, don't worry, he's coming.

RaRa Thomas appeared to finally be gaining some confidence in Georgia's offensive system before suffering what ultimately was described as a bone bruise in the Bulldogs' win at Tennessee.

Before the injury forced the transfer from Mississippi State to miss the last three games, he caught 23 passes for 382 yards and one touchdown. Of all receivers with at least 20 catches, Thomas' yards-per-reception average of 16.7 yards was tops on the team.

As long as he stays healthy, there's little reason not to expect Thomas to pick up where he left off before the injury.

But with Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint both moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs knew they needed some help.

So, say hello to transfers Colbie Young (Miami) and London Humphreys (Vanderbilt).

Young brings a welcomed physical characteristic.

At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the native of New York automatically becomes the biggest player in Georgia’s wide receiver room.

In two years at Miami, Young collected 79 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in 22 games.

This past season, he was the Hurricanes’ third-leading receiver behind Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George with 47 catches for 563 yards and five touchdowns.

Humphreys, meanwhile, brings the always welcome element of speed after finishing his freshman season at Vandy with 22 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, Humphreys is probably best known for what he did against the Bulldogs this year in Nashville when he scored the game’s opening touchdown.

For those wondering, his speed is legit.

During his senior year at Nashville’s Chris Presbyterian Academy, Humphreys won the state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dash as well as the long jump. He posted times of 10.63 in the 100 meters.

Look for the Bulldogs to put that speed to good use.



