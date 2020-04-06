As we continue with our Roster Review series, we come to No. 86, tight end John FitzPatrick. After playing in just three games while redshirting in 2018, FitzPatrick saw action against 11 opponents for the Bulldogs last year. With some talented newcomers set to arrive in Athens, FitzPatrick will have plenty of competition but will have the advantage of being the most experienced returning tight end on the roster.

John FitzPatrick played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman. (UGA Sports Communications)

John FitzPatrick

Table Name Position Class Height Weight Tight End RS Sophomore 6-6 230

2019 Review

John FitzPatrick didn’t fill up the stat sheet for Georgia last fall but he played an integral role. The former Marist standout saw action in 11 of 14 games for the Bulldogs, serving as the team’s third tight end behind Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf. Despite playing in most of Georgia's games, however, FitzPatrick was rarely targeted by quarterback Jake Fromm, and caught just one pass for 22 yards. That one came in the home opener against Murray State. FitzPatrick did start the Bulldogs’ season opener at Vanderbilt, after playing in just three games as true freshman before redshirting.

2020 Preview

The Bulldogs signed five-star Darnell Washington and will welcome Tre’ McKitty from Florida State as a graduate transfer, once students are allowed to return to campus. FitzPatrick can be expected to see plenty of action for the Bulldogs, although it remains unclear how much more a part of the passing game he will be under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken has a history of getting the ball in the hands of his tight ends, so don’t count out the 6-foot-6 FitzPatrick catching a few balls in 2020.

Former Bulldogs who wore No. 86

Barry Wilson

