Bulldogs say they have plenty of motivation for SEC Tournament

Georgia is sitting in an enviable position as it begins play in the SEC Tournament Wednesday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Bulldogs are 42-14 and, after finishing 18-12 in conference play, appear to be sitting pretty for a Top 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, which begins on Friday, May 30.

Georgia also knows it will be hosting one of the 16 regionals for the second consecutive season. They can take solace in the fact that nothing that happens in Hoover will likely affect its standing in any way.

Still, you'd be mistaken if you think the Bulldogs have nothing to play for. Per shortstop Kolby Branch, Georgia has plenty of motivation.

“There’s motivation in you're playing against the best teams in the country. You’ve got to go out to prove yourself and prove to them that you're right and that you're good, and so that's the motivation,” Branch said. “So, it's not as much what we're fighting for. But if you do go on a run, you put yourself in a really good spot.”

Georgia, which received a first-round bye, will take on Oklahoma on Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs took two of three from the Sooners in Athens earlier this year.

The winner gets No. 4 seed Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

Like Branch, head coach Wes Johnson wouldn’t mind seeing his Bulldogs stick around a few days for a couple of reasons.

As a competitor, he wants to win. But also, he’s a big believer in getting his pitching staff as much live work as possible before the regionals begin.

“There’s a lot of motivation, we've got to go play good; I want to get all of our arms some work,” Johnson said. “I’ve said it for years, a perfect scenario, you play two or three games in Hoover, and you come home, right? Don't get me wrong, you're trying to win. You want to win the tournament.”