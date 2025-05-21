Georgia makes 'great impression' on Rivals250 DL Preston Carey

Preston Carey's official visit to Georgia was almost three years in the making.

The Bulldogs first offered the Long Island native in the summer of 2022, leading into his ninth-grade year. Carey has since made multiple unofficial visits to Athens while developing into one of the top defensive tackles in the 2026 class.

His most recent trip to Georgia, an official visit from May 16-18, solidified the Bulldogs as a favorite in a recruitment that is nearing its end.

"They definitely left a great impression on me," Carey said.