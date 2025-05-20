The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'I'm feeling amazing about Georgia'

Here is the May 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bolstering edge pressure

Georgia would love nothing more than to continue improving its pressure off the edge. To do so, the Bulldogs are going after edge rusher Dre Quinn, a talented four-star in-state product out of Greater Atlanta Christian.

Quinn has developed a strong relationship with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, which is helping Georgia in a major way.

"I'm feeling great, I'm feeling amazing about Georgia. I can't wait for the official visit," Quinn said. "They always put people in the league. The development part for Georgia is as clear as day. They have one of the best development structures there. It's close to home ... Coach Chidera is probably my favorite position coach for sure. As of lately, they really made me feel like a priority for sure."

Quinn will visit Georgia again on June 6.

A two-team race

Georgia is battling Ohio State to land the nation's top linebacker in the country.

Grayson's Tyler Atkinson is finalizing his official visits this summer, with a decision date to commit likely coming in July.

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann recently had dinner with Atkinson and his family.

"My relationship with Coach Schu is great. I've been knowing him since the eighth grade and I love the relationship we've established," Atkinson said. "My relationship with Coach Schu gets better each time we talk."

While Georgia and Ohio State are at the top, Clemson is doing its best to close the gap.

"It's gonna come down to the relationships, the scheme, and when I step on campus ... this feels like the right fit, where I wanna go, and that's where it's at right now," Atkinson said.

