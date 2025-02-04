Preview: LSU at Georgia

Silas Demary Jr. swears by all that is holy he’s never taken a peek at the projections put out by ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Per sophomore guard, when the subject is basketball, he’s got a one-track mind.

“I don't really look at it. I don't even know what seed we are,” Demary Jr. said after practice on Tuesday. “LSU is our main thing right now. And I haven't looked at Joe Lunardi’s big bracket or ever, I'm not into those things. I kind of just worry about playing basketball. That’s what I love.”

For the record, Lunardi still likes the chances of Georgia (15-7, 3-6) as far as the NCAA Tournament is concerned. Lunardi’s latest bracket has Georgia as an 11th seed in the tournament.

However, the Bulldogs have little margin for error and will need to continue playing well at home where Georgia is 13-1 this year.

That starts with Wednesday night’s game against visiting LSU (12-9, 1-7), and Saturday’s home game against Mississippi State.

“We're just trusting the process, trusting our growth. That's what our emphasis is on, team meetings and practice and what-not,” freshman Asa Newell said. “We’re just staying the course. We all know that God has a plan for us. We're in the palm of His hand, so we're just trusting the process.”

Although head coach Mike White eschews using terms like “must win,” it's fairly obvious that Georgia needs to have a good week to stay in the NCAA conversation.

“It’s important that we play well, and we continue to get better. If we do those things, if we continue to play really well at home, it'll put us in a position to potentially have success,” White said. “We’ve been elite at home with 13 wins and one loss with the only loss to the No. 1 team in the country by a couple of points. Does that mean that we have success tomorrow? No. But it's a factor. More importantly, I think it helps. Our fans have helped us play well, play hard, and play with pride.”

Of Georgia’s nine remaining SEC games, five will be in the familiar confines of Stegeman Coliseum.

While it’s easy to sit there and count the number of victories the Bulldogs would need to assure themselves an NCAA bid, players are apparently not falling into that trap.

“I think our guys are doing a really good job of that. I think they've been bought into that since our first game,” White said. “They continue to embrace the process and move on to the next play, the next-play mentality. Although we're a very young team, we've had a mature approach that we're proud of. We got better today.”