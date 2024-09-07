Complete Coverage: No contest

in other news
Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again
Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
As expected, Saturday was a walk in the park as top-ranked Georgia rolled past Tennessee Tech in the home opener on Saturday, 48-3.
As usual, UGASports was on hand we've got your complete coverage below.
News
Tennessee Tech's postgame comments
Young players able to strut their stuff
They said it: Top player quotes
Analysis
Postgame thoughts: Everybody's a threat
The Dashboard: Game had meaning for Branson Robinson
Videos/Photos
Video: Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder
Video: Tennessee Tech players after loss to Georgia
Video: Carson Beck talks about tying a record
Video: Kirby Smart press conference
Postgame Overreaction show
The Watch Along Show
