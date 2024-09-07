Advertisement

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
Advertisement
Published Sep 7, 2024
Complete Coverage: No contest
Default Avatar
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

As expected, Saturday was a walk in the park as top-ranked Georgia rolled past Tennessee Tech in the home opener on Saturday, 48-3.

As usual, UGASports was on hand we've got your complete coverage below.

News

Postgame News and Notes

Tennessee Tech's postgame comments

Young players able to strut their stuff

Injury Tracker

They said it: Top player quotes

Colbie Young fitting right in

Analysis

What just happened

Postgame thoughts: Everybody's a threat

Game stats

The Dashboard: Game had meaning for Branson Robinson


Videos/Photos

Game photos

Video: Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder

Video: Tennessee Tech players after loss to Georgia

Video: Carson Beck talks about tying a record

Video: Kirby Smart press conference

Video: CJ Allen on the defense

Postgame Overreaction show

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Watch Along Show

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: