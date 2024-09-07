What just happened: UGA cruises past Tennessee Tech

Anthony Evans returned Tennessee Tech's first punt of the game for 46 yards. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)

In games against FCS programs receiving six-figure amounts to be there, the goal is to get your starters out of the game as early as possible. In Georgia's 48-3 win, that occurred early in the third quarter. Quarterback Carson Beck threw his fifth touchdown pass at the 12:21 mark to give Georgia a 38-0 lead. From there, the backups came in and got what will likely be the most work they'll receive all season long. Beck was on fire as he completed his first 11 passes of the game. He finished 18-of-25 throwing for 242 yards and five touchdowns. For those following his Heisman Trophy campaign, that gives him 520 yards and seven touchdowns. Beck has yet to throw an interception. Running back Trevor Etienne returned from a suspension served against Clemson and led the Bulldogs in rushing. Etienne's day concluded with five carries for 78 rushing yards and added 14 receiving yards on two catches.

What it means

In games like this you want to ensure injuries are as limited as possible. Georgia did suffer a couple, with tight end Oscar Delp injuring his ankle and running back Nate Frazier hurting his right arm. It remains to be seen what their availability will be for next week's prime time meeting with Kentucky. With the Wildcats and Alabama next, Georgia will want to be as close to full health as possible.

A question that needs answering

Is Georgia ready for SEC play? Georgia demolished Clemson and took care of business against Tennessee Tech. Next week, however, the Bulldogs open SEC play with that pesky team from Kentucky. The Wildcats always give Georgia their best shot. And Brock Vandagriff is under center wanting nothing more than to put forth a good performance against his former team. Mark Stoops coaches a physical brand of football and his team will certainly be ready to play next week. Two weeks later, Georgia takes on Alabama. Needless to say, it gets real as early in just a short amount of time.

Four important plays

Long punt return: At some point this season Anthony Evans is going to take a punt return for a touchdown. He almost did on his first opportunity of Georgia's win over Tennessee Tech. Evans caught his first attempt in the first quarter, found some room, and burst down the right side of the field for 46 yards before getting caught. This set up Georgia's first play from scrimmage, which saw Beck throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dillon Bell. Long touchdown throw: On its first drive of the third quarter, Georgia got to the 50-yard line that set up a deep shot opportunity. Beck pump faked a bubble screen, which sucked in two Tennessee Tech defenders. This left the speedy Arian Smith wide open for a deep touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 31-0. Fumble recovery: On Tennessee Tech's ensuing drive, Jordan Yates inexplicably fumbled the football on a run to the right. Safety Dan Jackson was in pursuit and able to jump on the ball to give the ball back to the offense. One play later -- technically due to a prior play that was called back due to penalty -- Beck hit tight end Lawson Luckie for a 37-yard touchdown. Should've been a touchdown: In the third quarter, quarterback Gunner Stockton ran a quarterback sneak for a first down but spun out of the pile with forward momentum. However, the referees blew the play dead just as Stockton was running free for what may have been a long rushing score. In a game completely in hand this is acceptable, but officiating cannot be that inept in bigger games.

Other important games to note

No. 3 Texas 31, No. 10 Michigan: 12: The defending national champions looked anything but without their key players and former head coach from last year's team. That stated, Texas has looked tough through two weeks. If Georgia gets past Alabama and Texas defeats Oklahoma -- along with zero surprises -- that Georgia-Texas game has potential to be one for the ages. No. 8 Penn State 34, Bowling Green 27: James Franklin gonna James Franklin.

Syracuse 31, No. 23 Georgia Tech 28: There's the Tech team everyone expected.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A Needing some numbers in his quest for the Heisman Trophy, Beck padded the touchdown stats. He threw five scores in two quarters and some change. The offensive line dominated throughout and mistakes were at a minimum. Stockton was impressive as well, completing 10 of 12 passes for 90 yards. Defense: A Tennessee Tech was only able to manage 134 total yards. The defense beat up on the FCS opponent, but at least the Golden Eagles received a $550,000 payday as a consolation prize. Through two games, the Bulldogs have not allowed a touchdown yet. Special teams: A No one had to do much and Evans' early punt return was tremendous.

Season grades to date