By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

1 – Freshman Dwight Phillips Jr had his first career rushing attempt late in the game. It went for a touchdown.

2 – Chaz Chambliss had a career-high two sacks on Saturday. He entered the game with just one sack in his first seven games of the 2024 season.

2 – DJ Lagway was 2-for-6 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

4 – The Bulldogs have won four straight meetings in the series against the Gators. It is the fifth-highest total by Georgia in the series.

7 – Kirby Smart now has seven wins against the Gators as the Bulldogs’ head coach. The seven wins are the third most by a Georgia head coach in the series. Only Vince Dooley (17) and Wally Butts (12) have more.





7 – Aidan Warner was 7-for-22 passing for the Gators against the Bulldogs. He had three career pass attempts entering the game.





8 – CJ Allen had a team-high eight tackles for the game and added his first career interception late in the game.





8 – Carson Beck has thrown eight interceptions in the last three games. The last Georgia quarterback to do this was Matthew Stafford as a true freshman in 2006 (Mississippi State, Florida and Kentucky).





11 – Beck has 11 interceptions this season. The last Bulldog with 11 or more in a season was Aaron Murray in 2011 (14).





12-for-14 – Beck started the day going 13-for-26 passing. He completed 12 of his last 14 passes including two touchdowns.





14+ - This is the first time since 1941-1947 (six straight) in which Georgia has won three straight matchups against Florida by 14 or more points.





19-for-82 – Nate Frazier had a career-high 19 rush attempts for 82 yards (one shy of his 83 vs Clemson). He also added a two-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.





22 – Cash Jones’ 22-yard touchdown reception with just over four minutes remaining broke a 20-20 tie. It was his second career touchdown reception and his first of the season.





26 – The Bulldogs had 26 first downs in the game and the Gators had 13.





57 – Georgia now leads the all-time series with Florida with 57 wins to 44 losses with two ties.





228 – The Gators had 228 yards of total offense on Saturday. It was the second-lowest total in the Billy Napier era.





173-0 – Bill Goldberg was inducted into the Georgia/Florida Hall of Fame with fellow Bulldog Mike Fisher. Besides wreaking havoc on the gridiron in college and in the NFL. Goldberg is more known for his professional wrestling and started his career with a 173-0 record.





1,042 – Arian Smith had 59 yards receiving against the Gators. The speedster now has 1,042 in his career.





2,021/1,002 – Dominic Lovett had a season-high seven receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. He now has 2,021 in his career and 1,002 in his two seasons as a Bulldog.