Tennessee Tech's postgame comments

Bobby Wilder
Opening Statement…
“Really pleased with the effort. I hated losing. I hated losing 48-3. I am grateful to Coach (Kirby) Smart. We had a conversation midway through the third quarter with some people about taking care of the kids and keeping them healthy. I am grateful to Coach Smart for that, how we handled it and how he handled it. Most importantly, the thing for both teams, when the score gets to that point, is the health of both teams. Wanting Georgia to be healthy so they can make a run at the national championship and wanting us to be healthy so we can make a run in our conference at FCS.”
On going for the field goal at the end of the game…
“I wanted to get points on the board. I wanted to get something positive out of the game. I wanted to execute that. We are going to need that at some point to win a football game. As bad as it probably looked to everybody else, it was good for Tennessee Tech to score some points there.”
On what surprised him about facing Georgia…
"Seeing their size in person. That is the most impressive football team I have seen in person. I have been at FBS, and I have seen SEC teams. The size and how well-coached they are. I said earlier this week, I think Kirby Smart is the best coach in collegefootball now. I think he is, with Nick Saban retiring, I think he is the voice of college football. He is the one coaches need to look at to immolate. You look at how he runs his programs. You see how he runs his sideline and how professional everything is from how he is, the assistant coaches, managers, trainers, equipment, everybody is very detailed. That is the type of program we are trying to build at Tennessee Tech with that level of professionalism and efficiency. I very much wish Georgia well, and I wish them well this year.”
Tennessee Tech players
#20 Tim Coutras | DB | Sr.
On team goals that Tennessee Tech had for this game…
“Just to play hard. I think the biggest thing looking from FBS to FCS, even SEC – not even that, but pretty much the No. 1 team in the nation – is just don’t flinch. They’re going to hit you in the mouth, but what are you going to do after they hit you in the mouth? So I think, looking at our team, we didn’t really flinch. We didn’t back down. The scoreboard says otherwise, but looking in our locker room, how we came in at halftime, we didn’t flinch and we wanted to go back out there. We wanted to finish the game. We didn’t really back down, so looking at our team like that is something to really be proud of.”
On how Georgia compares to the opponents he played at Liberty…
“It doesn’t compare. Football is different in Georgia. I think a lot of people know that, high school and college. Walking out here and seeing the stadium, even riding on the bus to here, all the fans on the streets just looking at us. We’re an FCS team, soI couldn’t imagine what it’s like when another big team rolls down here.”
#47 Spencer Ashby | K/P | Fr.
On Georgia’s size on special teams…
“For me I had a game plan. I wasn’t trying to sometimes do what I ended up doing. I found myself kicking the wrong kick and then all of the sudden they got a return on the first punt of the game. That did fluster me a little bit. But I think in the end personally I did okay.”
On Tennessee Tech’s schedule going forward…
“I think at practice I’m usually better than the way I have been. I know I’m better than the way I’ve been playing. It’s going to be good to play against the same level of competition.”