Tennessee Tech's postgame comments

Opening Statement…

“Really pleased with the effort. I hated losing. I hated losing 48-3. I am grateful to Coach (Kirby) Smart. We had a conversation midway through the third quarter with some people about taking care of the kids and keeping them healthy. I am grateful to Coach Smart for that, how we handled it and how he handled it. Most importantly, the thing for both teams, when the score gets to that point, is the health of both teams. Wanting Georgia to be healthy so they can make a run at the national championship and wanting us to be healthy so we can make a run in our conference at FCS.”

On going for the field goal at the end of the game…

“I wanted to get points on the board. I wanted to get something positive out of the game. I wanted to execute that. We are going to need that at some point to win a football game. As bad as it probably looked to everybody else, it was good for Tennessee Tech to score some points there.”

On what surprised him about facing Georgia…

"Seeing their size in person. That is the most impressive football team I have seen in person. I have been at FBS, and I have seen SEC teams. The size and how well-coached they are. I said earlier this week, I think Kirby Smart is the best coach in collegefootball now. I think he is, with Nick Saban retiring, I think he is the voice of college football. He is the one coaches need to look at to immolate. You look at how he runs his programs. You see how he runs his sideline and how professional everything is from how he is, the assistant coaches, managers, trainers, equipment, everybody is very detailed. That is the type of program we are trying to build at Tennessee Tech with that level of professionalism and efficiency. I very much wish Georgia well, and I wish them well this year.”