Postgame news and notes

Etienne makes his debut

After sitting out last week’s opener with a suspension, Trevor Etienne made his debut for Georgia during the Bulldogs’ 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech. Georgia fans liked what they saw. Etienne started the game, and although he rushed just five times, he ran for a team-high 78 yards, including a long run of 45 yards. So, what did head coach Kirby Smart think? Considering the opponent was Tennessee Tech, he’s not very sure. "I wouldn't judge that on today. I think we've got a really good stable of backs. I'm fired up about our backs,” Smart said. “I've repeatedly told you guys that we've got a great group. We’ve got good young, and old, leadership, and depth. I still feel that way, but I can't put a significance of impact on what he did today.” Nevertheless, having Etienne available heading into SEC play next week at Kentucky certainly beats the alternative. “He’s a joy, man,” fellow running back Branson Robinson said. “He’s always happy for us, and we were for him to see him go out there and start running today. He worked hard in the spring and fall camp. We were happy to see him running.”

Injury Update

• Defensive lineman Warren Brinson (contusion) – dressed out but did not play. • Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (stress fracture) – did not dress out. • Defensive end Mykel Williams (ankle) – did not dress out. • Star Joenel Aguero (leg pull) – Started. • Running back Roderick Robinson – Did not dress out. • Defensive tackle Jordan Hall – Did not dress out. • Tight end Oscar Delp went out of the game in the second quarter with Smart called “a slight” ankle sprain. He returned shortly thereafter but after taking a couple more reps did not return to the game. • Safety KJ Bolden came off the field in the second quarter holding his midsection. He came back into the game in the third quarter. • Running back Nate Frazier had to leave the game late in the third after appearing to take a shot on his left shoulder. “Yeah, he could have come back, but we ended up holding him,” Smart said. “I think it was a shoulder, but I don't know what significance. They came over to me and said he's ready to go back in. But, at that point, we had moved on.” Freshman defensive lineman Nasir Johnson suffered what appeared to be a knee injury late in the game and had to be helped off the field.

Trevor Etienne shoves down a Tennessee Tech player enroute to his 45-yard run. (Photo by USA Today)