Postgame news and notes

Etienne makes his debut
After sitting out last week’s opener with a suspension, Trevor Etienne made his debut for Georgia during the Bulldogs’ 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech.
Georgia fans liked what they saw.
Etienne started the game, and although he rushed just five times, he ran for a team-high 78 yards, including a long run of 45 yards.
So, what did head coach Kirby Smart think? Considering the opponent was Tennessee Tech, he’s not very sure.
"I wouldn't judge that on today. I think we've got a really good stable of backs. I'm fired up about our backs,” Smart said. “I've repeatedly told you guys that we've got a great group. We’ve got good young, and old, leadership, and depth. I still feel that way, but I can't put a significance of impact on what he did today.”
Nevertheless, having Etienne available heading into SEC play next week at Kentucky certainly beats the alternative.
“He’s a joy, man,” fellow running back Branson Robinson said. “He’s always happy for us, and we were for him to see him go out there and start running today. He worked hard in the spring and fall camp. We were happy to see him running.”
Injury Update
• Defensive lineman Warren Brinson (contusion) – dressed out but did not play.
• Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (stress fracture) – did not dress out.
• Defensive end Mykel Williams (ankle) – did not dress out.
• Star Joenel Aguero (leg pull) – Started.
• Running back Roderick Robinson – Did not dress out.
• Defensive tackle Jordan Hall – Did not dress out.
• Tight end Oscar Delp went out of the game in the second quarter with Smart called “a slight” ankle sprain. He returned shortly thereafter but after taking a couple more reps did not return to the game.
• Safety KJ Bolden came off the field in the second quarter holding his midsection. He came back into the game in the third quarter.
• Running back Nate Frazier had to leave the game late in the third after appearing to take a shot on his left shoulder.
“Yeah, he could have come back, but we ended up holding him,” Smart said. “I think it was a shoulder, but I don't know what significance. They came over to me and said he's ready to go back in. But, at that point, we had moved on.”
Freshman defensive lineman Nasir Johnson suffered what appeared to be a knee injury late in the game and had to be helped off the field.
…Outside linebacker Damon Wilson lined up some at defensive end.
…Bolden recorded his first career sack during Tennessee Tech’s second possession.
…After getting in on just seven plays against Clemson, Micah Morris replaced Dylan Fairchild at left guard for Georgia’s second possession. It was one of many moves up front for the Bulldogs, which also inserted Monroe Freeling at left tackle, with Morris and Fairchild in the game at the same time at left and right guard, respectively. Freshman Jahzaree Jackson also received reps at left tackle.
The Bulldogs would ultimately empty their bench with Bo Hugley (left tackle), Drew Bobo (center), and Daniel Calhoun (right guard) getting into the game.
…Dan Jackson’s fumble recovery in the third quarter led to a touchdown pass from Carson Beck to Lawson Luckie that put Georgia up 38-0.
…With today’s 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech, top-ranked Georgia (2-0) now has won 41 straight regular-season games dating back to the 2020 season.
…The Bulldogs are 48-2 in their last 50 games. Smart's career record improved to 96-16.
…Georgia extended its school-record home winning streak to 26 games. Georgia has won 13 straight home openers.
…The Bulldogs collected 498 yards of total offense on 61 plays and 15 different Bulldogs caught a pass. In the first half, Georgia collected 24 points with 250 yards of total offense on 33 plays, scoring on four of its five possessions.
…Beck (18-for-25, 242 yards, five touchdowns) tied a school record with five TD passes. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton played most of the second half and finished 10-for-12 for 90 yards.
…Georgia’s defense held the Golden Eagles to 134 yards of total offense on 48 plays. They made a 32-yard field goal to end the game.
…For the second straight game, Georgia shut out its opponent in the first half. Tennessee Tech finished with 52 yards of offense on 27 plays in the first two quarters. The Golden Eagles had 59 yards rushing on 25 attempts and went 2-for-2 passing for minus seven yards. Last week in Atlanta, Clemson finished the first half with no points on 76 yards of offense, running 20 plays. Overall, the Tigers were limited to just three points, tallying 188 yards of total offense on 52 plays.
… Georgia’s leading tackler was sophomore CJ Allen with five tackles followed by Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Christen Miller with four.
…The Bulldogs had three sacks today with freshmen Bolden and Jordan Thomas notching their first career sacks. Sophomore Christen Miller had his first sack of the year and the second of his career.
…Georgia needed just one play, covering six seconds for its first touchdown in the form of a 22-yard strike from Beck to Dillon Bell for a 7-0 lead. It was Bell’s sixth career touchdown catch. The short field was set up by a 46-yard punt return by Anthony Evans.
Before today, the last time the score came on a first-play pass was in 2017 over No. 17 Miss. State, a 59-yard flea flicker from Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin.
…A total of 15 Bulldogs hauled in a pass today and that was the most since the 2022 Samford game when 15 had a reception. Last week, nine players caught a pass in the season-opening win over Clemson in Atlanta.
…Senior Arian Smith (four receptions, 73 yards, one touchdown) caught a 50-yard touchdown from Beck to start the second half that capped a five-play, 75-yard drive in 2:06 and a 31-0 lead. Bell had four catches for 46 yards and one score, all in the first half.
…Kicker Peyton Woodring tallied 12 points (six extra points, two field goals) plus he handled the first seven kickoffs with three touchbacks and one out of bounds. His field goals covered 27 and 32 yards.
…Junior Brett Thorson’s first punt came with 7:44 left in the contest. It covered 55 yards and was fair caught.
…Evans had five punt returns for 62 yards including the aforementioned career-long 46-yarder.