Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

It's officially flip season.

Georgia has successfully lured defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.

Dinkins committed to the Yellow Jackets on June 2 but is now a part of the Bulldogs' 2025 recruiting haul. He joins high school teammate, four-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson, in this class.

Dinkins is one of the more underrated prospects in this class. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back came on Georgia's radar early in the, but the Bulldogs offered him on Sept. 9,

After that, it was a no-brainer for Dinkins, who said Georgia rose on his list after being offered.

"I’d say this made Georgia rise a lot," Dinkins said. "Like, they're at the top of my radar right now."

Georgia recruited Dinkins as a safety, and he has a great relationship with position coach Tavaris Robinson. The pair have known each other since Robinson was previously at Alabama.

Dinkins attended Georgia's game against Mississippi State on Oct. 12 and caught up with Robinson. The Warner Robins native noticed how Robinson coached his players during warmups.

"It’s really like a system I've never seen before," Dinkins said. "They make sure everything is right during the walk-through. If you have any questions, they answer all the questions, making sure all the players know what to do. And also, they’ve got a saying, they say 'the hay is never in the barn,' because most coaches say the hay is in the barn. They say that hay is never in the barn... They never feel like things are, like, in place. They’re always pushing to get better. Even seconds before the game, during the game, they're always getting better."

Dinkins also caught up with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the game.

"The bond I have with him is like I have with no other coach. Like, he makes time to talk to all his recruits, make them feel like family," Dinkins explained about his relationship with Smart. "It means a lot. There's not too many coaches in college football that make time to talk to any players before the game because they're usually too locked in on the game. He's locked in on the game and making time to talk to the players, so that means a lot to me."

Dinkins becomes the fourth defensive back in Georgia's class, joining Todd Robinson, Jaylan Morgan, and Jontae Gilbert.