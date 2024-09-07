Georgia injury tracker: Tennessee Tech (POSTGAME UPDATE)

UGASports is keeping tabs on all of Georgia's injuries throughout the Tennessee Tech game.

PREGAME

We are expecting the following players to miss today's game:

RB Rod Robinson - turf toe

DE Mykel Williams - sprained ankle

DT Xzavier McLeod - pulled muscle

DT Jordan Hall - leg stress fracture

DT Warren Brinson - ankle contusion





Safety Joenel Aguero, who missed last week's game with a pulled muscle, is expected to play.





UPDATE - 45 MINUTES BEFORE KICKOFF

Mykel Williams is not dressed out. He is wearing a boot on his sprained left ankle.

Jordan Hall is not dressed out.

Xzavier McLeod is not dressed out.

Roderick Robinson is not dressed out, riding around on a scooter with a wrap on his right foot.

Warren Brinson is dressed out.

Joenel Aguero is dressed out.





1:30 PM UPDATE - Joenel Aguero was announced as the starter at star.

3:00 update - KJ Bolden comes off the field holding his midsection, according to UGASports' Anthony Dasher. He spent a minute in the injury tent and then came out. Bolden was given his helmet back.

3:08 update - Oscar Delp went down with a right ankle or foot injury. He walked off under his own power with a limp.

3:13 update - Delp emerges from the tent jogging on the sideline and testing out his ankle. He looked to be moving okay. Delp then went back in the game.

3:53 update - UGASports' Brent Rollins reports seeing Delp on TV limping onto the field without his helmet during Georgia's first drive of the second half.

4:03 update - KJ Bolden returns to the field for the Georgia defense.

4:13 update - Georgia announces in the press box that Delp will not return with an ankle injury. At the time, Georgia held a 38-0 lead halfway through the third quarter.

4:27 update - Nate Frazier comes up holding his right shoulder after a run. He comes off under his own power.

5:00 - Freshman defensive lineman Nasir Johnson is shaken up with less than two minutes remaining. It looked to be an issue with his left leg or knee.





POSTGAME UPDATE

Smart said Delp had a "slight ankle sprain." Smart thought he could have gone back in, but the decision was made at halftime to hold him out.

Running back Nate Frazier could have come back in.

Smart also commented on Mykel Williams' status.

"I don't know what he'll be able to do. I'm sure we'll find out on Wednesday. I mean, I'm hopeful to get him back, but we're just, got him game ready, got him getting rehab, got him working, getting treatment all day Friday, all day Saturday, all day tomorrow."