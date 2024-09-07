They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 48-3 home-opening win over Tennessee Tech:

"I think it makes my job really easy. Not that being a quarterback is easy by any means but as long as I keep my mental processing right and I'm in the right place with the ball we can count on guys to be open and be in the right spot at the right time. So having that talent definitely makes my job a little bit easier."

Any message at halftime from Coach Smart?

"We always give a little bit more. That's the biggest thing we were focused on. At the end of the day, it's about playing to our standard. No matter who you play, because at the end of the day, it's a faceless opponent, so we're just playing to our standard. That's the biggest thing."

On facing Jamon Dumas-Johnson next week at Kentucky...

"Jamon, he was definitely a big help for me last year. With him being hurt, he helped me a lot toward the end of the season. Seeing stuff at this point in the year, that was definitely a big brother back there for me. I wish him the best for sure. I want him to do great."