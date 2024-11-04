The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

Here is the Nov. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'Spark of energy'

In yet another tough game for quarterback Carson Beck and the Georgia offense, the Bulldogs did get a second-half spark from receiver Dillon Bell.

In the third quarter of Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida, Bell ran a reverse for 33 yards and then also made a catch that initially deflected off his hands before he was able to haul in the pass.

Bell finished the game with four catches for 50 yards.

Georgia will hope that Bell can build off his performance and assist in turning around an offense that continues to struggle with consistency.

“Dillon Bell's a spark. He's a spark of energy,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's a good guy that we have to get touches to, and we try. And the touches he got were difference-makers. You know, that bobbled catch that he came down with was huge.”

Beck must fix turnovers

In the past five games, Beck has thrown 11 interceptions. Six of those picks came in the past two outings against Texas and Florida.

Anthony Dasher wrote that Beck will need to get his tendency to turn the ball over fixed through the home stretch of the 2024 season.

"The Bulldogs can beat anybody in the country if they play to their potential. When they don’t, then the Bulldogs are vulnerable like we saw at Alabama, and again Saturday against Florida," Dasher wrote. "Getting Beck to squash this turnover bug would help. Smart will probably tell you otherwise, but those who say Beck has regressed from the quarterback we saw last year cannot simply be brushed off.

"The stats are impossible to discount. Eleven interceptions in five games is jaw-dropping. To have three picks in back-to-back games is an even bigger head-scratcher. For eight of the 11 to occur on first and second down is crazy."

Postgame Overreaction Show