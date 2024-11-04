Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Below are the key points of what he had to say.

Tight end Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time since arriving from Stanford.

• Yurosek said it took him a while to learn that practicing hard will lead to you playing well in games.

• Yurosek said the competition he’s seen at practice is the best he’s ever seen.

• Yurosek said the humidity in Athens “kicked his butt” when he first came from California.

• Yurosek the entire team has COMPLETE support of Carson Beck.

• Yurosek said Brock Bowers is a great player but he just needs to be “Ben Yurosek.”

• Yurosek said he mom (track and field and volleyball) is the true athlete in his family.

• Yurosek said he had a great chance to talk to Brock Bowers earlier this year.

• Yurosek said “I couldn’t be more comfortable” with the offense right now.

• Yuorsek said Dwight Phillips Jr. (Peanut) makes everybody happy on the team.

• On his big catch against Florida. “I was very open,” Yurosek said.

• As far as “cultural adjustments,” Yurosek said there’s “more fried food than I could ever get used to.”

• Radi Nabulsi has jokes. He asked Yurosek – a Stanford transfer – if he had a tutor at Georgia.