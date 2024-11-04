Advertisement

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.

 • Lance McCurley
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers

 • Dave McMahon
Bulldogs set for season opener

Bulldogs set for season opener

Georgia's basketball team opens its regular season Monday night against Tennessee Tech.

 • Anthony Dasher
The Dashboard: For goals to be met, Carson Beck must cure turnover blues

The Dashboard: For goals to be met, Carson Beck must cure turnover blues

The Dashboard: For Georgia to meet its postseason goals, Carson Beck must cure turnover blues.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher

Nov 4, 2024
Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Tight end Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time since arriving from Stanford.

Below are the key points of what he had to say.

• Yurosek said it took him a while to learn that practicing hard will lead to you playing well in games.

• Yurosek said the competition he’s seen at practice is the best he’s ever seen.

• Yurosek said the humidity in Athens “kicked his butt” when he first came from California.

• Yurosek the entire team has COMPLETE support of Carson Beck.

• Yurosek said Brock Bowers is a great player but he just needs to be “Ben Yurosek.”

• Yurosek said he mom (track and field and volleyball) is the true athlete in his family.

• Yurosek said he had a great chance to talk to Brock Bowers earlier this year.

• Yurosek said “I couldn’t be more comfortable” with the offense right now.

• Yuorsek said Dwight Phillips Jr. (Peanut) makes everybody happy on the team.

• On his big catch against Florida. “I was very open,” Yurosek said.

• As far as “cultural adjustments,” Yurosek said there’s “more fried food than I could ever get used to.”

• Radi Nabulsi has jokes. He asked Yurosek – a Stanford transfer – if he had a tutor at Georgia.

