Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech
Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'
Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida
It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers
Bulldogs set for season opener
Georgia's basketball team opens its regular season Monday night against Tennessee Tech.
The Dashboard: For goals to be met, Carson Beck must cure turnover blues
The Dashboard: For Georgia to meet its postseason goals, Carson Beck must cure turnover blues.
Tight end Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time since arriving from Stanford.
Below are the key points of what he had to say.
• Yurosek said it took him a while to learn that practicing hard will lead to you playing well in games.
• Yurosek said the competition he’s seen at practice is the best he’s ever seen.
• Yurosek said the humidity in Athens “kicked his butt” when he first came from California.
• Yurosek the entire team has COMPLETE support of Carson Beck.
• Yurosek said Brock Bowers is a great player but he just needs to be “Ben Yurosek.”
• Yurosek said he mom (track and field and volleyball) is the true athlete in his family.
• Yurosek said he had a great chance to talk to Brock Bowers earlier this year.
• Yurosek said “I couldn’t be more comfortable” with the offense right now.
• Yuorsek said Dwight Phillips Jr. (Peanut) makes everybody happy on the team.
• On his big catch against Florida. “I was very open,” Yurosek said.
• As far as “cultural adjustments,” Yurosek said there’s “more fried food than I could ever get used to.”
• Radi Nabulsi has jokes. He asked Yurosek – a Stanford transfer – if he had a tutor at Georgia.
