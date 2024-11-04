Advertisement

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers

 • Dave McMahon
Bulldogs set for season opener

Bulldogs set for season opener

Georgia's basketball team opens its regular season Monday night against Tennessee Tech.

 • Anthony Dasher
Postgame thoughts: Staying positive

Postgame thoughts: Staying positive

For the fourth consecutive season, the Bulldogs leave Jacksonville with a double-digit victory.

Premium content
 • Brent Rollins
Postgame Overreaction Show: Georgia vs. Florida

Postgame Overreaction Show: Georgia vs. Florida

Host Paul Maharry is joined by the craziest of Dawg fans to discuss the 34-20 victory for Georgia.   

 • Paul Maharry

Published Nov 4, 2024
Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Shane Sams knows where to go when he needs a play.

When he has to have a defensive stand, when there has to be an offensive score, the head coach at Warner Robins High School turns to Rasean Dinkins. The defensive back is an all-around star for the Demons, making his presence known on both sides of the ball.

Now, Dinkins is the newest member of Georgia's 2025 class.

