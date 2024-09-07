Colbie Young fitting right in

One of the best offenses in the country has a new toy.

The Bulldogs added 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver Colbie Young this offseason via transfer from Miami. So far Young has settled in just fine, catching two touchdowns in his first two games as a Bulldog, which included one in Saturday's 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech.

"I mean, he's a veteran guy," Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said. "Obviously, he's new, but I mean, this is his fourth or fifth year of college football. I mean, he's played in a lot of games. He's had a lot of reps, and I think having a guy like that, you know, be able to step in and make an immediate impact. We almost, I don't want to say expect it of him, but we expected that out of him."

Head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs didn't necessarily look to add a player of Young's size in the offseason. It just so happened that the big-bodied playmaker fit what the Bulldogs were looking for off the field.

"We're just looking for guys that fit our culture," Smart said. "You know, it wasn't like it was a, this is the cookie cutter. We want big, we want good and we want good people for our culture and he is that. He was very clear in his reasoning for why he wanted to come and I think he fits what our culture is and it was more of a fit than it was just looking for a specific type."

Young made his Georgia debut by catching a back-shoulder fade for a touchdown against Clemson. He followed that up with a 6-yard touchdown reception on a mesh route against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Beck referred to Young as a "safety net" in the red zone. Safety Dan Jackson, who has to defend Young in practice, has his own perspective of Young's skillset.

"He's incredible," Jackson said. "He's got great size, great hands, and great speed. He's got it all. I'm very thankful to have him and very thankful to get to go up against him every day because he makes our defense a lot better."

Young has given Georgia's offense a unique weapon so far. Smart knows that he will be needed even more once SEC play kicks off next week.

"He continues to grow and get better and we're going to need him in our offense," Smart said. "We need him to be able to play even more snaps and be in the best shape of his life to play enough snaps."