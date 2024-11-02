Advertisement

Published Nov 2, 2024
Complete Coverage: Close call in Duvall
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

JACKSONVILLE - No. 2 Georgia moved to 7-1, 5-1 in the SEC with a 34-20 win over Florida Saturday at EverBank Stadium.

As usual, UGASports was on hand, and we've got extensive coverage in this one easy-to-find spot.

News

Postgame News and Notes

With Etienne down, other running backs step up

What Billy Napier had to say

Carson Beck: We've got to fix some stuff and it starts with me

Dillon Bell comes up big

Analysis

What just happened?

Final Stats

Photos/Videos

Photo Gallery: Dawg Walk

Photo Gallery: Game Action

Video: Kirby Smart press conference

Video: Carson Beck on leaving interceptions in the past

Video: Billy Napier press conference

Postgame Overreaction Show

The Watch Along Show With Jim Donnan

Dawg Walk

