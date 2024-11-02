Complete Coverage: Close call in Duvall

in other news
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia
UGASports takes a look at what Florida head coach Billy Napier said following the loss to Georgia.
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Florida)
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Florida... Inside.
PHOTO GALLERY: The Dawg Walk
The Georgia Bulldogs have arrived in Jacksonville and here are the photos.
Georgia injury tracker for Florida week - HALFTIME UPDATE
UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Florida game.
WATCH: Dawg Walk in Jacksonville
Watch the Dawg Walk leading up to the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE - No. 2 Georgia moved to 7-1, 5-1 in the SEC with a 34-20 win over Florida Saturday at EverBank Stadium.
As usual, UGASports was on hand, and we've got extensive coverage in this one easy-to-find spot.
With Etienne down, other running backs step up
Carson Beck: We've got to fix some stuff and it starts with me
Video: Kirby Smart press conference
Video: Carson Beck on leaving interceptions in the past
Postgame Overreaction Show
The Watch Along Show With Jim Donnan
Dawg Walk
