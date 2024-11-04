WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

Advertisement

in other news

Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.

 • Anthony Dasher
Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins

Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins

Rasean Dinkins' high school coach breaks down what Georgia is getting in its newest commit.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.

 • Lance McCurley
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers

 • Dave McMahon

in other news

Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.

 • Anthony Dasher
Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins

Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins

Rasean Dinkins' high school coach breaks down what Georgia is getting in its newest commit.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.

 • Lance McCurley
Advertisement
Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
Team & Research Writer
Twitter
@PatrickGarbin
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

0:00 – Opening comments about Ole Miss

1:12 – Does the Ole Miss receiving corp remind you of what LSU had in 2019?

1:57 – How do you coach a player to tackle physical quarterbacks with rules that protect that position?

3:00 – What makes Ole Miss’ run defense so successful?

3:28 – Where do you see the most improvement from Jaxson Dart from last season?

4:06 – What do you see from film after watching Carson Beck from the Florida game and your concerns?

5:21 – Is there a reason that you think on why Carson Beck’s mistakes have happened?

6:58 – What improvement has Ben Yurosek made from this summer?

7:44 – How would you assess the transfers you got this past season?

8:26 – How impressive what you say CJ Allen’s interception was and how he has improved?

9:31 – What are the biggest challenges you see when you are facing Ole Miss?

10:10 – Talk about Ole Miss’ run game?

10:52 – What makes Lane Kiffin such a respected play caller?

12:09 – How do you solve problems with communications?

12:48 – Trevor Etienne’s injury situation and weather situation

13:32 – How do you prepare your team to take on another tough SEC team especially on the road?

14:47 – Updates on Smael Mondon and Anthony Evans

15:11 – What makes Ole Miss’ high-paced offense different than others?

16:06 – Talk about Commissioner Sankey’s address on faking injuries

16:40 – Talk about the rotation on the defensive line

Transcript will posted as soon as available.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: