WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference
Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.
Coach's Corner: What Georgia is getting in Rasean Dinkins
Rasean Dinkins' high school coach breaks down what Georgia is getting in its newest commit.
Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech
Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'
Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida
It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers
0:00 – Opening comments about Ole Miss
1:12 – Does the Ole Miss receiving corp remind you of what LSU had in 2019?
1:57 – How do you coach a player to tackle physical quarterbacks with rules that protect that position?
3:00 – What makes Ole Miss’ run defense so successful?
3:28 – Where do you see the most improvement from Jaxson Dart from last season?
4:06 – What do you see from film after watching Carson Beck from the Florida game and your concerns?
5:21 – Is there a reason that you think on why Carson Beck’s mistakes have happened?
6:58 – What improvement has Ben Yurosek made from this summer?
7:44 – How would you assess the transfers you got this past season?
8:26 – How impressive what you say CJ Allen’s interception was and how he has improved?
9:31 – What are the biggest challenges you see when you are facing Ole Miss?
10:10 – Talk about Ole Miss’ run game?
10:52 – What makes Lane Kiffin such a respected play caller?
12:09 – How do you solve problems with communications?
12:48 – Trevor Etienne’s injury situation and weather situation
13:32 – How do you prepare your team to take on another tough SEC team especially on the road?
14:47 – Updates on Smael Mondon and Anthony Evans
15:11 – What makes Ole Miss’ high-paced offense different than others?
16:06 – Talk about Commissioner Sankey’s address on faking injuries
16:40 – Talk about the rotation on the defensive line
