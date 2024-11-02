Advertisement

Published Nov 2, 2024
Dillon Bell comes up big for Georgia
Harrison Reno
UGASports
Georgia escaped Jacksonville with a 34-20 win over Florida. The mistakes that plagued the Bulldogs earlier this season returned. However, Georgia overcame ill-timed mistakes as key players stepped up when needed.

Dillon Bell was one of those key playmakers. After the Bulldogs went into halftime trailing 13-6, the junior receiver gave life to a Georgia offense plagued with turnovers.

“Dillon Bell's a spark. He's a spark of energy,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “He's a good guy that we have to get touches to, and we try. And the touches he got were difference-makers. You know, that bobbled catch that he came down with was huge.”

The circus catch came on Georgia’s second drive of the third quarter.

After starting the half with another interception, quarterback Carson Beck fired three straight completions following a four-yard Arian Smith run to open the next drive. Bell took a reverse 34 yards, setting Georgia up in Florida territory. Then, just two plays later, Beck’s second-down throw bounced off Bell's hands and flew into the air before he finally brought it in.

After Georgia had multiple tipped balls cost them earlier, Bell’s 11-yard reception finally saw a ball bounce Georgia’s way. This paid off with a two-yard touchdown run for Nate Frazier on the next play following the bobbled reception.

Bell’s 83 total yards of offense on four touches were the difference in the game. Averaging over 20 yards a play will do that. Big players show up in big moments, and Bell proved to be one for Georgia in Jacksonville.

