What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia
UGASports takes a look at what Florida head coach Billy Napier said following the loss to Georgia.
• Jed May
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Florida)
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Florida... Inside.
• Patrick Garbin
PHOTO GALLERY: The Dawg Walk
The Georgia Bulldogs have arrived in Jacksonville and here are the photos.
• Radi Nabulsi
Georgia injury tracker for Florida week - HALFTIME UPDATE
UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Florida game.
• Jed May
WATCH: Dawg Walk in Jacksonville
Watch the Dawg Walk leading up to the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.
• Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20
Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
