Georgia Player Grades: Georgia vs. Florida

in other news
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20
Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
With Etienne down, Georgia running backs step up
With Trevor Etienne out, Georgia's other running backs stepped up in a big way against Florida.
Georgia postgame news and notes
JACKSONVILLE - We've got tons to cover inside Saturday's postgame news and notes, including a big play by CJ Allen.
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia
UGASports takes a look at what Florida head coach Billy Napier said following the loss to Georgia.
What just happened: Georgia survives a scare from Florida
Georgia's offense struggled once again but came away with a 34-20 win over Florida.
in other news
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20
Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
With Etienne down, Georgia running backs step up
With Trevor Etienne out, Georgia's other running backs stepped up in a big way against Florida.
Georgia postgame news and notes
JACKSONVILLE - We've got tons to cover inside Saturday's postgame news and notes, including a big play by CJ Allen.
The offense stalled at times, but did the grades reflect that? Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs' 34-20 win over the Gators.
Here's a frame of reference. All players are graded on every snap in which they participate.
60-70 = average numbers for college-
71-84 = above average to great starters-
85+ = is elite
* = starter