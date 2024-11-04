Key points from Kirby Smart's November 4 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on November 4. Here are the key points from Smart's press conference in advance of Georgia's game with Ole Miss.

Smart said Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has done a great job of getting great players to come to Ole Miss. Smart said Kiffin knows how to attack defenses probably better than a lot of offensive coordinators after growing up with his father, legendary defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin.

Smart noted the Rebels' defensive improvement is "extremely noticeable" and feels like Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is playing as well as anyone in the country. Smart said Ole Miss should probably be undefeated and its two losses were close games that easily could have been wins.

Smart said you have to approach tackling Dart like a running back because he's big, physical, and doesn't give himself up very often. Dart is more comfortable in the system and has more experience from what Smart has seen so far.

As for the Rebel run game, Smart said the Rebels do a good job of spreading the defense out and being right in the "box count." Smart once again re-iterated that Dart is a weapon in the run game as well as the pass game.

When asked about running back Trevor Etienne, Smart said "I feel good about" his availability this weekend. He will know more after practice today. The biggest thing is Etienne's ability to sustain and deal with pain.

Smart added they are still hopeful to get linebacker Smael Mondon, running back Roderick Robinson, and receiver Anthony Evans back, but doesn't know when that might be.

The bottom line for quarterback Carson Beck cutting down on turnovers is just decision-making. Smart said he was pleased after watching the film because out of 73 plays, Beck had 68 quality decisions. Smart said the poor decisions and mistakes just can't be catastrophic. Beck has to be willing to concede and play for the next down. Smart added that Beck has done a good job overcoming mistakes and making plays when he's needed to.

Tight end Ben Yurosek has learned how to approach practice in Athens and has adjusted to the speed of the game. Smart said his ability to practice well has gotten better every week, and it is now translating to what he puts on the field.

Smart feels CJ Allen's confidence has grown more and more at inside linebacker. He reflected on Allen being thrown into the fire against Ole Miss as a freshman last year, saying it's not normal for freshmen to play that much at that position. But Smart thought this year's game against Florida was one of Allen's best. He feels Allen made a couple of touchdown-saving tackles.