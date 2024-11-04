Advertisement

in other news

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.

 • Lance McCurley
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers

 • Dave McMahon
Bulldogs set for season opener

Bulldogs set for season opener

Georgia's basketball team opens its regular season Monday night against Tennessee Tech.

 • Anthony Dasher
The Dashboard: For goals to be met, Carson Beck must cure turnover blues

The Dashboard: For goals to be met, Carson Beck must cure turnover blues

The Dashboard: For Georgia to meet its postseason goals, Carson Beck must cure turnover blues.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia flips in-state DB Rasean Dinkins from Georgia Tech

Georgia has successfully flipped three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins away from Georgia Tech.

 • Lance McCurley
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'spark of energy'

Dillon Bell provided a spark to Georgia's offense in the early second half on Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Florida

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia took care of Florida on Saturday - Check out all the important stats By The Numbers

 • Dave McMahon
Advertisement
Published Nov 4, 2024
Key points from CJ Allen's press conference
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen met with the media on November 4. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Allen said he saw the play coming on his interception against Florida. He knew a player was open behind him, jumped, and came down with the ball.

Allen feels like his confidence has grown tremendously over the past year. He said that's what it all comes down to at inside linebacker where you have to get players lined up and make calls.

Ole Miss' fast-paced offense will make Allen's job challenging on Saturday. He said the biggest thing is communicating, getting players lined up, and having "cleats in the dirt" when the ball is snapped.

Allen felt like there were things he could have done better against Florida. Head coach Kirby Smart said earlier Monday that he felt like the Florida game was one of Allen's best as a Bulldog.

Allen said the team won't be paying attention to the first College Football Playoff rankings when they are released this week.

Allen feels the Bulldogs are "battle-tested" thanks to both the grind of the schedule so far and what the team does in practice each week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: