Key points from CJ Allen's press conference

Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen met with the media on November 4. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Allen said he saw the play coming on his interception against Florida. He knew a player was open behind him, jumped, and came down with the ball.

Allen feels like his confidence has grown tremendously over the past year. He said that's what it all comes down to at inside linebacker where you have to get players lined up and make calls.

Ole Miss' fast-paced offense will make Allen's job challenging on Saturday. He said the biggest thing is communicating, getting players lined up, and having "cleats in the dirt" when the ball is snapped.

Allen felt like there were things he could have done better against Florida. Head coach Kirby Smart said earlier Monday that he felt like the Florida game was one of Allen's best as a Bulldog.

Allen said the team won't be paying attention to the first College Football Playoff rankings when they are released this week.

Allen feels the Bulldogs are "battle-tested" thanks to both the grind of the schedule so far and what the team does in practice each week.