PHOTO GALLERY: The Dawg Walk

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida
Here are the Georgia vs. Florida score predictions from our UGASports writers. We also have a few prop bets.
Anthony Evans III out for Saturday
Georgia will be without wide receiver and top punt returner Anthony Evans III for Saturday’s game against Florida.
Three Predictions: Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Read a trio of predictions regarding Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas A&M...
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Florida's improving defense
Kirby Smart believes Florida's defense has improved in recent weeks.
Ousmane Kromah bringing energy, aggression to Georgia
Ousmane Kromah is happy with his Georgia commitment and ready to bring energy and aggression to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have arrived in Jacksonville and here are the photos.
