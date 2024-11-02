What just happened: Georgia survives a scare from Florida

Daniel Harris celebrates during Georgia's win over Florida. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)

Not much has been easy this season. That certainly was the case for Georgia in its annual rivalry against Florida in Jacksonville. The Gators came out inspired and Georgia's offense was inefficient once again. In the end, Georgia's talent proved to be too much, with the Bulldogs taking a 34-20 victory. Georgia has now won four games in a row over Florida and have come out on top in seven of the past eight meetings. Defensively, Georgia was strong throughout the game -- outside of a 43-yard touchdown throw from DJ Lagway to Aidan Mizell in the second quarter. Lagway was later injured in the second quarter and unable to finish the game. This was an old-school rivalry from start to finish, with the game tied at 20-all with less than eight minutes to play in the game. Georgia then ran seven plays to go ahead 27-20, with quarterback Carson Beck hitting Dominic Lovett on a 10-yard screen play. CJ Allen recorded an interception shortly after, with Dwight Phillips paying the play off with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Beck finished the game 25-of-40 passing for 309 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Georgia's offense came through late, but struggled throughout the game, which will bring up plenty of questions over the next week prior to the program's next game against Ole Miss.

What it means

Georgia has a quarterback problem. Head coach Kirby Smart can say what he wants publicly, and he will likely love up his quarterback when speaking to the media. But it's obvious to anyone with a pulse that Beck's confidence is not anywhere close to where it needs to be at this time. Beck's late on throws, second-guessing himself, forcing balls into tight windows and, too often this season, not demonstrating that it-factor that separates the great quarterbacks from the merely good ones. The main issue Georgia has here is there is nothing to suggest either of the backups on Georgia's roster are equipped to step in and run this offense over him at the present time. The key for Georgia the rest of the season will be to call plays that put Beck in the best possible position to succeed. If that means dialing the play-calling back, so be it. It's clear that at this time, Beck isn't confident -- whether that's in himself or his receivers -- to run this offense the way it has been done in the past.

A question that needs answering

Can Georgia's offense get on the same page down the home stretch of the season? Beck didn't have a good game, obviously. Neither did the wideouts. When Georgia's receiving targets aren't wide open, they haven't been able to make the tough plays that Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey did so often a year ago. If Georgia is going to be successful in the postseason, Beck must get his confidence back and his receivers must come through for him. Communication at the line of scrimmage needs to improve and the dropped passes need to become fewer and fewer.



Three important plays

Botched field goal attempt: Florida was looking to go up by three points late in the third quarter but botched the snap on a field goal try. The gift gave Georgia the ball at the Florida 36-yard line, with the Bulldogs scoring three plays later. Big third-down game: With Georgia and Florida tied at 20 apiece, the Bulldogs faced a tense situation on third-and-7 at their own 28-yard line. After the snap, the offensive line protected well and Beck found Arian Smith crossing open over the middle. Smith completed the play for a 34-yard gain, which helped lead to a Georgia touchdown. Allen's pick: On first-and-10 with under four minutes to go in the game, quarterback Aidan Warner threw a pass a couple seconds late that Allen was able to get a good read on. This gave Georgia the ball inside the 10-yard line, with Phillips putting the game away with his first career rushing touchdown.

Grading Georgia

Offense: C Much of this instant reaction focused on Beck's poor play. It is worth noting that he played smarter and made better decisions after his third interception. But Beck still threw picks and the receiving corps did more harm than good. Again, this has to be fixed if Georgia is to win the first-ever 12-team playoff. Defense: A- Who knows what would have happened if Lagway didn't get injured early. Even so, outside of the one deep touchdown, the Bulldogs played a sound game on this side of the ball. Florida only managed 113 passing yards throughout the contest. Special teams: B Brett Thorson hit a couple of short punts in the second half. He did have a long of 51 yards and landed two punts inside the 20-yard line though. Peyton Woodring remained consistent with two field goals in two attempts, with one splitting the uprights from 53 yards away.

Season grades to date