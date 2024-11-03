Advertisement
in other news
WATCH: Florida's postgame comments
Billy Napier and two Gator players were available for interviews following their loss to Georgia.
• Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20
Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
• Kathryn Skeean
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia
UGASports takes a look at what Florida head coach Billy Napier said following the loss to Georgia.
• Jed May
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Florida)
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Florida... Inside.
• Patrick Garbin
PHOTO GALLERY: The Dawg Walk
The Georgia Bulldogs have arrived in Jacksonville and here are the photos.
• Radi Nabulsi
in other news
WATCH: Florida's postgame comments
Billy Napier and two Gator players were available for interviews following their loss to Georgia.
• Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20
Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
• Kathryn Skeean
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia
UGASports takes a look at what Florida head coach Billy Napier said following the loss to Georgia.
• Jed May
Postgame thoughts: Staying positive
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S