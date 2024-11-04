Kirby Smart on Trevor Etienne

Kirby Smart sounded optimistic that running back Trevor Etienne will be good to go for Saturday’s game at Ole Miss following his rib injury against Florida.

“Etienne feels good about it. He felt good yesterday, and he did some things (Sunday) with our guys,” Smart said Monday. “I won’t know exactly until I see him later today, but the trainers feel good about him. The big thing for him will be able to sustain and play through a little bit of pain. But he’s a tough kid.”

Etienne suffered the injury in the second quarter of Georgia’s 34-20 win over Florida and did not return to the game.

Certainly, his availability for Saturday’s game at Ole Miss (3:30 p.m., ABC) would prove crucial for Georgia’s chances against the Rebels (7-2, 3-2)

Etienne has come on of late, leading the Bulldogs in rushing with 89 carries for 453 yards and seven touchdowns, along with catching 20 balls for an additional 130 yards.

A limited Etienne would mean more reps for freshman Nate Frazier and backup Cash Jones.

Frazier has rushed for 286 yards on 60 carries and two touchdowns, while Jones has been a key player on third down.

Although he’s rushed just two times for 18 yards, Jones has excelled on third-down packages for the Bulldogs, with 10 catches for 120 yards and a score that he tallied in the win over Florida.