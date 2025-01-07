The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA players declare for the NFL

Here is the Jan. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

NFL declarations

Now that Georgia's 2024 season has concluded, numerous players have declared for the NFL draft over the past 24 hours.

Those players were safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Jalon Walker, edge rusher Mykel Williams, receiver Arian Smith and offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild.

Starks was a major contributor over the past three years and played a vital role in Georgia's 2022 national championship. Starks never missed a game during his Georgia career.

Walker established himself as a versatile player who could play inside and outside linebacker. He won the Butkus Award as the nation's best linebacker this season in 2024.

Williams was a five-star prospect in 2022 and recorded 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Williams is a projected first-round pick who could go as high as the top 10.

Smith dealt with multiple injuries throughout his Georgia career, but became Georgia's top wideout in 2024. This past season, he caught 48 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns. His most memorable moment in a Georgia uniform came in the 2022 Peach Bowl, when he caught a 76-yard touchdown to help Georgia rally to defeat Ohio State 42-41 and advance to the national championship.

Fairchild became a mainstay on Georgia's offensive line over the past two seasons. His departure will leave Georgia with just two returning starters in Monroe Freeling and Jared Wilson. Tate Ratledge previously announced his decision to the NFL draft and Xavier Truss no longer has any collegiate eligibility.

Other announcements

Linebacker Damon Wilson announced he is intending to enter the transfer portal. This is a surprising decision considering Wilson was a major contributor for the Bulldogs this past season.

Wilson finished the year with 20 tackles, including 5.5 for loss.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller announced he is returning to Georgia for another season. Miller will return as one of Georgia's most experienced players on the defensive line for the 2025 season.

