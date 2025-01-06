Jalon Walker NFL bound

To the surprise of nobody, Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker is headed to the NFL Draft.

“He’s just such a high-character kid and high moral value and great family. I mean, you think back to all those wins you get in recruiting and how you really don't know how important they are,” head coach Smart said. “I think back to when he called and told us he was coming, what that changed his life towards and what it changed for us.”

In three years at Georgia, the North Carolina native established himself as one of Georgia’s more versatile defenders, routine doubling as rush end and inside linebacker on the Bulldog defense.

What a career he had.

In three years, Walker made 89 tackles, including 18 for losses of 100 yards, with 12.5 sacks.

Three of his sacks came in Georgia’s 30-15 win at Texas, earning SEC Player of the Week honors.

The 2024 Butkus Award winner also received numerous postseason honors, including spots on the Walter Camp, Associated Press, and AFCA All-American teams.