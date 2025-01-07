Ryan Puglisi discusses the challenges that lie ahead

Ryan Puglisi has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

Case in point: When Dylan Raiola was committed to Georgia, many wondered if Puglisi might reconsider his and seek out another school.

On the contrary.

Puglisi has always had a “bring it on” mentality” when it comes to competition. When asked about the possibility, the native of Paxton, Massachusetts, never flinched, expressing confidence that he’d be the man for the job one day.

The projected battle with Raiola never took place. Raiola changed his mind and matriculated to Nebraska, leaving Puglisi one step closer to fulfilling the goal when he signed with Georgia a year ago.

Of course, Gunner Stockton also wants the starting role after taking over the QB1 job in the Sugar Bowl following Carson Beck's elbow injury.

But don’t rule out Puglisi just yet.

When spring practice gets underway in two months, Puglisi figures to receive ample opportunity to show what he can do. After all, healthy competition is always beneficial to all.

“The coaches push you to be your best every day,” Puglisi stood UGASports. “When you do that when your number is called, you're going to be prepared and just kind of just doing the same thing every day, building a routine, working as hard as you can.”

In the year that has passed since he arrived on campus before the Orange Bowl against Florida State, Puglisi feels progress has been made.

“There’s everything in your game you can always get better at, just trying to push everything in your game to the next level and just fine-tuning a bunch of things,” he said. “Being a quarterback, the mental side is a big thing, too. So, I think the more I watch film I watch and being able to gain knowledge from other quarterbacks like Carson and Gunner, and just picking up things from them, it’s going to help my game.”