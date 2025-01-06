Mykel Williams off to NFL

Defensive end Mykel Williams announced on Monday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Georgia's defense has lost another key piece of the front seven.

Williams came to Georgia as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He saw the field early in his career, totaling 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in his freshman season.

Over the next two seasons, Williams often battled nagging injuries despite missing just three total games. Williams recorded 4.5 sacks in 2023 and upped that total to 5 in 2024.

Williams saved his biggest plays for the biggest moments in 2024. Four of his five sacks came in the two wins over Texas, with a pair of sacks in both the win in Austin and the SEC Championship Game victory in Atlanta.

Williams joins Jalon Walker and Warren Brinson as defensive players to have already declared for the NFL Draft. Walker and Williams combined for 11.5 sacks in 2024.