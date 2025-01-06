Damon Wilson intends to jump into portal

In somewhat of a surprise move, Georgia sophomore outside linebacker Damon Wilson announced on Instagram he intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Florida native saw considerable action with the Bulldogs last fall, playing in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 20 tackles, with 5.5 tackles for loss.

He served as the primary backup to senior starter Chaz Chambliss.

Wilson becomes the ninth Bulldog to enter the portal, joining Julian Humphrey, Jamal Jarrett, Michael Jackson III, Sam M’Pemba, Justyn Rhett, Jake Pope, Jaden Rashada and Anthony Evans III.

With Wilson’s departure, the Bulldogs now have just two scholarship outside linebackers set to return – rising junior Gabe Harris and redshirt freshman Quintavious Johnson.

Georgia did sign three outside linebackers with their most recent class - Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon, and Chase Linton.

The deadline for Bulldogs entering the portal is Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Otherwise, players will have to wait until the 10-day spring window that begins on April 16 and ends on April 25.