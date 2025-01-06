Malaki Starks declares for NFL Draft

Safety Malaki Starks announced on Monday that he is foregoing his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Starks burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2022 with an acrobatic interception against Oregon in the season opener. He started all but one game on Georgia's road to the national championship that season, finishing third on the team with 68 total tackles and leading the Bulldogs with seven pass breakups.

Starks added four more interceptions over the next two seasons, finishing his Georgia career with six.

Over three years in Athens, Starks never missed a game. In addition to the six interceptions, Starks compiled 197 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 23 passes defended.

Starks also served as a mentor to freshman KJ Bolden in 2024.

"Malaki’s my guy. Malaki's great," Bolden recently told UGASports. "Malaki's the leader you want. That's the type of guy you want to be your role model. Just looking at Malaki every day, and just seeing how the way he carries himself around the building, you can tell he’s got big dreams and aspirations. And just following behind his path. He played his freshman year, I'm playing my freshman year. So he always taught me, he’s always telling me, you've always been here. You've always been ready for this moment. It's just another game of football. You just go out there and play the hardest and the fastest you can. That's all we can ask for you."

Starks joins Dan Jackson as veteran safeties departing the Georgia program. Defensive backs Justyn Rhett, Jake Pope, and Julian Humphrey have also announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.