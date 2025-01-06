Arian Smith heading to the NFL

Receiver Arian Smith has announced on social media that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft.

A big-play weapon for Georgia's offense is off to the next level.

Smith overcame injuries early in his career to become a big-play weapon for the Bulldogs. He averaged just under 20 yards per reception over his entire collegiate career.

Smith also made big plays in some huge moments. Most notably, he had a 76-yard touchdown catch to spark Georgia's fourth-quarter comeback in the 2022 Peach Bowl win over Ohio State.

This season served as Smith's most productive. Stepping into a larger role, he caught 48 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

Smith is the third Georgia receiver to make his future plans known so far this offseason. Michael Jackson III and Anthony Evans previously announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.