Dylan Fairchild to the NFL

He becomes the seventh Bulldog to announce his pro intentions, joining Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams, Arian Smith, Smael Mondon, Carson Beck, and Malaki Starks.

With Fairchild’s decision, Georgia has just two returning starters off this year’s offensive line – left tackle Monroe Freeling and center Jared Wilson. Right tackle Xavier Truss just exhausted his final year of eligibility.

Earnest Greene III and Micah Morris also return, with the only other returning Bulldog with game experience being Drew Bobo, who filled in for Morris when he was dealing with an injury.

That will also mean opportunities for players like Jahzare Jackson, Daniel Calhoun, Jamal Meriweather, Michael Uini, Bo Hughley Nyier Daniels, and possibly true freshman Juan Gaston come spring.