The Daily Recap: Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft

"I was just around those guys at G-Day," M'Pemba said. "For them to all get drafted. It's just really good. They always talk about development. For them to put that many guys in the league, it shows that they can. I give them a lot of respect."

Jed May checked in with a number of recruits Georgia has prioritized to get their opinions on the program’s NFL draft showing. Athlete Samuel M’Pemba (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) was pleased to see Georgia break the modern day draft record with 15 players selected .

“Beast. The Bulldogs’ best returning player and quite possibly the most talented player on last season’s record-setting defense, which is saying something given Travon Walker just went first overall,” Rollins wrote. “A size, speed and quickness combination unlike any other, Carter would have likely been one of the two or three highest-graded defensive linemen in the country last season if not for seven missed tackles. He currently has the ninth-best odds to be the number one pick next spring. I’d take that bet.”

Of course, Rollins also mentioned defensive tackle Jalen Carter , who has a chance to be among those considered for the first overall pick.

“After missing his freshman season, Ringo showed why he was a five-star recruit and cemented himself in Bulldog history with the pick six to seal the championship,” Rollins wrote. “Ringo will likely find himself in a battle with Alabama’s Eli Ricks to be the first cornerback of the board, as not many 6’2”, 200 pound corners with 4.4 speed and elite cover skills exist.”

Among those players is cornerback Kelee Ringo , who Rollins thinks could be a first-round draft pick after his redshirt sophomore season.

Following the weekend’s historic showing at the NFL draft, Brent Rollins took a look at the players who could be selected in 2023 . Rollins listed 18 players (!!!) who he thinks has a reasonable chance to hear their name called at next year’s NFL draft.

Georgia visit moves the needle for Flores

Receiver Rico Flores Jr. (Folsom/Folsom, Calif.) said that Georgia secured a spot in his top five programs at the moment following his weekend visit. During the trip, Flores spent time with receivers coach Bryan McClendon in person for the first time.

"His general message to me really was we’re low on guys, so it’ll be a great situation for me to come in and start," Flores said. "Basically work, but there’s a great opportunity, the chance for me is pretty high to come in and start. There’s going to be a lot of opportunities for the Class of '23 because of how low the guys are and stuff like that."

McClendon also has UGA in a strong spot with Waller

In addition to Flores, McClendon also spent time impressing class of 2025 athlete LaMason Waller (Sultana/Hesperia, Calif.). Waller visited Georgia on April 29 and said he had a wonderful trip.

"I really thought it was amazing," Waller said. "That was my best experience ever at a college. I loved that Southern hospitality and everyone showed me a lot of love as well."

Hoops: Huge weekend in recruiting

Georgia head coach Mike White had a monstrous weekend when it came to building out the 2022-23 roster. He landed three commitments, two from the transfer portal and one who was previously pledged elsewhere.

From the transfer portal, former North Texas guard Mardrez McBride and former Syracuse center Frank Anselem committed to the program. McBride, originally from Augusta, Ga., averaged 11.3 points per game for the Mean Green. He’s made 79 3-pointers at North Texas, the sixth most in program history.

“They’re not just recruiting any guys. They’re recruiting guys who have a winning culture, they care about winning, but are also some dawgs, you know?” McBride said. “It’s important to have dawgs on your team because it makes things very competitive. We want to compete at a high level and turn this Georgia basketball program around.”

Anselem, a reserve at Syracuse, averaged 2.6 points per game this past season.

The third player who committed to the Bulldogs was KyeRon Lindsay (Guyer/Denton, Texas), who was previously committed to UNLV. Although he’s from Texas, Lindsay grew up a Georgia fan as most of his family is from Savannah, Ga.

“Playing in my family’s backyard was my dream growing up; it was my family’s dream,” Lindsay said. “Growing up, being around Georgia since I was six, bleeding that red, black, and white, it was an easy decision,” he said.

Baseball: Georgia drops LSU finale

LSU took Sunday’s series finale 4-3 with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Tigers claimed the first and third games over the weekend while Georgia won the second.

“It was a heartbreaker today, to be that close and not come away with a series win in this place, the fans were really loud and there’s a lot of energy here,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had them and let it slip away. It’s disappointing. I feel bad for the team. They left everything on the field and battled so hard. It was tremendous effort and we just came up a little short. Certainly, we can take a lot of positives away. You want to win every series you play, and we know it’s going to be battle every weekend especially on the road. We will bounce back. This is a tough, resilient group. We’ll be ready Tuesday and then a big SEC series at home against Vanderbilt.”

