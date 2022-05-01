Lindsay happy to be "home"

KyeRon Lindsay hails from Denton, Texas, but Georgia has always been on his mind.

Corny clichés aside, Lindsay told UGASports that having the opportunity to play in the Peach State was, in fact, a huge reason to commit to the Bulldogs Saturday.

“Playing in my family’s backyard was my dream growing up; it was my family’s dream,” said Lindsay, whose family calls Savannah home.

“Growing up, being around Georgia since I was six, bleeding that red, black, and white, it was an easy decision,” he said.

The Bulldogs and head coach Mike White are equally happy to have him on board.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward was the nation’s 112th-ranked player. He originally signed with UNLV but was granted his release and went back into the recruiting pool after the school made a head coaching change.

Lindsay averaged 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists his senior year at Denton Guyer High, where he was named District 5-6A MVP and the seventh-best recruit in Texas for 2022.

He held 24 offers and was courted by numerous others before setting on the Bulldogs after taking a visit to Athens on Friday.

His mind was basically already made up.

“It was just to doublecheck and make sure,” Lindsay said. “The last time I was here I really didn’t get to experience it at all. Seeing the coaching staff, having a home visit with them, seeing the coaches again made my decision a lot easier. It was just a double check.”