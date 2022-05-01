Bryan McClendon's national connections are paying off once again.

It's not often the Bulldogs sit in pole position for a receiver out of California. But that's exactly the position Georgia holds for 2025 receiver LaMason Waller.

Waller has a long-standing relationship with McClendon. On April 29, he visited McClendon in Georgia for the first time.

"I really thought it was amazing," Waller said. "That was my best experience ever at a college. I loved that Southern hospitality and everyone showed me a lot of love as well."