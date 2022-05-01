Recruits starts to react to UGA's record-setting NFL Draft
Georgia's NFL Draft has been one for the books.
The Bulldogs set an NFL record with 15 players selected. Seemingly every few picks, a Georgia player heard his name called.
That certainly caught the attention of some of the nation's top recruits. Here's what some of Georgia's targets are saying about the historic week in Las Vegas.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news