Mike White hits the trifecta

Triple plays, when they do occur, typically happen in baseball. However, on Saturday, Georgia basketball coach Mike White turned one of his own.

The Bulldogs landed a trio of new commits, including a couple of transfers.

Syracuse big man Frank Anselem got the ball rolling, followed by 2022 small forward KyeRon Lindsay, who was previously committed to UNLV.

Later, North Texas standout and Augusta native Mardrez McBride announced he was going to be a Bulldog.

A senior, McBride was North Texas State’s third-leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 41.9 percent from the field.

McBride, who played his at Augusta’s Butler High School, started all 59 games he played for the Mean Green.

With McBride’s addition, the Bulldogs have 11 players on scholarship. That includes fellow transfers Terry Roberts, Matthews-Alexander Moncrieffe, Jusuan Holt and Justin Hill, along with Anselem and Lindsay who made their announcements today.

They join Braelen Bridges, Kario Oquendo, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and hopefully Jailyn Ingram, who is attempting to get a waiver for a sixth year after only playing in 10 games last season due to a torn ACL.