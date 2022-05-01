Rico Flores Jr. didn't know exactly what to expect of his trip to Georgia.

The Rivals250 receiver from California had never been to Athens and hadn't seen the campus or facilities. He also had never spent time in-person with Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon.

After a weekend visit, Georgia has now climbed into a very strong position in Flores' recruitment.

"Athens is a cool city," Flores said. "I can see myself living there. Everybody there was just kind and had a lot of respect. It just seemed like a great environment."