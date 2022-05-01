The 2023 Draft: Which UGA players could get picked?

National championship. The most NFL Draft picks by a single team — ever . Needless to say, as Jason Butt wrote , things are going well for Georgia football. Now, as the way-too-early 2023 mock drafts begin to populate the Internet, let's examine the upcoming Bulldogs roster. Who could potentially be picked, and picked highly, in next year's draft? Which rounds might they be picked? There are way more possibilities than you might think.

Robert Beal — 73.4 overall grade; 74.1 run defense; 71.8 pass rush

Beal played more snaps (334) last season than he did in the previous three (192) and delivered 22 total quarterback pressures, including six sacks. Ideally he takes another leap in his final season, increases his per-snap production, and makes teams consider him in the early rounds.

Prediction: Day three





Stetson Bennett — 81.6 overall grade; 77.4 passing grade

If this weekend’s draft taught us anything about how the NFL is now evaluating quarterbacks, the chances of Bennett being drafted are extremely slim. However, another season of marked improvement in specific decision-making areas and big-time numbers might have a team consider him in the late rounds as a backup in the Taylor Heinicke mold, especially given his ability as a runner.

Prediction: UDFA (day three at best)





Dominick Blaylock — 77.2 overall grade; 78.9 receiving grade

Seemingly finally healthy, Blaylock is looking to show he can consistently stay on the field and show the pros he’s back to his true freshman form. That season, he averaged 17.2 yards per receptions and did not have a drop in 27 targets.

Prediction: Day three (at best given the medicals)





Kearis Jackson — 68.9 overall grade; 68.8 receiving grade

If we see a healthy Kearis Jackson like we saw in the recent spring game, the slot receiver has a chance to be impactful with the 25 or so touches he’ll get this season and improve his stock. His capabilities as a returner help his value as well.

Prediction: Day three





Zion Logue — 57.9 overall; 55.7 run defense; 59.2 pass rush

Logue has been mentioned as a breakout player this fall as he fills the Jordan Davis role, but he would have to significantly improve his play and production to put himself on draft boards.

Prediction: Day three





Warren McClendon — 75.7 overall grade; 72.1 run block; 74.7 pass block

Mr. Consistent. McClendon has started 24 consecutive games and is only of only two returning SEC linemen with a PFF grade > 70.0 the last two seasons. Expect McClendon to have his best season as a Bulldog.

Prediction: Day two





Kenny McIntosh — 91.1 overall grade; 91.0 rush grade; 90.8 receiving grade

McIntosh now gets his chance to show what he can do with an increased workload and more prominent role. James Cook parlayed the increase touches in his final season into a second-round selection. Could McIntosh and his similar skill set do the same?

Prediction: Day two





William Poole — 75.9 overall grade; 75.7 coverage grade

The highest-graded defender in that National Championship game, Poole returns to take advantage of his newfound opportunities. A solid final campaign coupled with the ability to play both outside and in the slot could find Poole being a value selection in next spring’s later rounds.

Prediction: Day three (at best)





Christopher Smith — 84.0 overall grade; 87.3 coverage grade

Since stepping in for the injured Richard LeCounte, Smith has done nothing but play exceptionally well. His 81.6 coverage grade last season is the fourth-best among returning safeties in the Power 5. Smith’s ability to play both safety and in the slot will be highly valued by NFL teams.

Prediction: Day three





Nolan Smith — 82.1 overall grade; 85.8 run defense; 78.7 pass rush

Smith is the Bulldogs’ second-highest graded returning defender behind Carter. An elite run defender, if he takes another leap forward as a pass rusher in his final season (79.1 pass rush grade in ‘21), he will likely find himself in the early, and possibly first, round discussion next spring.

Prediction: Day two





Tykee Smith — 83.0 overall grade; 89.7 coverage grade

Unfortunately the West Virginia transfer is returning from a torn ACL this fall. However, if he is fully healthy and able to contribute at a level comparable to his time with the Mountaineers, the Bulldogs gain one of the premier secondary players in the nation. Another whose ability to play both safety (340 career snaps) and in the slot (721 career snaps) will be highly valued.

Prediction: Day three