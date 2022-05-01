The 2023 Draft: Which UGA players could get picked?
National championship. The most NFL Draft picks by a single team — ever. Needless to say, as Jason Butt wrote, things are going well for Georgia football. Now, as the way-too-early 2023 mock drafts begin to populate the Internet, let's examine the upcoming Bulldogs roster. Who could potentially be picked, and picked highly, in next year's draft? Which rounds might they be picked? There are way more possibilities than you might think.
Here are 19 possibilities (alphabetical order and career grades listed).
*Day one = 1st round
*Day two = 2nd to 3rd round
*Day three = 4th to 7th round
*UDFA = Undrafted free agent
Upperclassmen
Robert Beal — 73.4 overall grade; 74.1 run defense; 71.8 pass rush
Beal played more snaps (334) last season than he did in the previous three (192) and delivered 22 total quarterback pressures, including six sacks. Ideally he takes another leap in his final season, increases his per-snap production, and makes teams consider him in the early rounds.
Prediction: Day three
Stetson Bennett — 81.6 overall grade; 77.4 passing grade
If this weekend’s draft taught us anything about how the NFL is now evaluating quarterbacks, the chances of Bennett being drafted are extremely slim. However, another season of marked improvement in specific decision-making areas and big-time numbers might have a team consider him in the late rounds as a backup in the Taylor Heinicke mold, especially given his ability as a runner.
Prediction: UDFA (day three at best)
Dominick Blaylock — 77.2 overall grade; 78.9 receiving grade
Seemingly finally healthy, Blaylock is looking to show he can consistently stay on the field and show the pros he’s back to his true freshman form. That season, he averaged 17.2 yards per receptions and did not have a drop in 27 targets.
Prediction: Day three (at best given the medicals)
Kearis Jackson — 68.9 overall grade; 68.8 receiving grade
If we see a healthy Kearis Jackson like we saw in the recent spring game, the slot receiver has a chance to be impactful with the 25 or so touches he’ll get this season and improve his stock. His capabilities as a returner help his value as well.
Prediction: Day three
Zion Logue — 57.9 overall; 55.7 run defense; 59.2 pass rush
Logue has been mentioned as a breakout player this fall as he fills the Jordan Davis role, but he would have to significantly improve his play and production to put himself on draft boards.
Prediction: Day three
Warren McClendon — 75.7 overall grade; 72.1 run block; 74.7 pass block
Mr. Consistent. McClendon has started 24 consecutive games and is only of only two returning SEC linemen with a PFF grade > 70.0 the last two seasons. Expect McClendon to have his best season as a Bulldog.
Prediction: Day two
Kenny McIntosh — 91.1 overall grade; 91.0 rush grade; 90.8 receiving grade
McIntosh now gets his chance to show what he can do with an increased workload and more prominent role. James Cook parlayed the increase touches in his final season into a second-round selection. Could McIntosh and his similar skill set do the same?
Prediction: Day two
William Poole — 75.9 overall grade; 75.7 coverage grade
The highest-graded defender in that National Championship game, Poole returns to take advantage of his newfound opportunities. A solid final campaign coupled with the ability to play both outside and in the slot could find Poole being a value selection in next spring’s later rounds.
Prediction: Day three (at best)
Christopher Smith — 84.0 overall grade; 87.3 coverage grade
Since stepping in for the injured Richard LeCounte, Smith has done nothing but play exceptionally well. His 81.6 coverage grade last season is the fourth-best among returning safeties in the Power 5. Smith’s ability to play both safety and in the slot will be highly valued by NFL teams.
Prediction: Day three
Nolan Smith — 82.1 overall grade; 85.8 run defense; 78.7 pass rush
Smith is the Bulldogs’ second-highest graded returning defender behind Carter. An elite run defender, if he takes another leap forward as a pass rusher in his final season (79.1 pass rush grade in ‘21), he will likely find himself in the early, and possibly first, round discussion next spring.
Prediction: Day two
Tykee Smith — 83.0 overall grade; 89.7 coverage grade
Unfortunately the West Virginia transfer is returning from a torn ACL this fall. However, if he is fully healthy and able to contribute at a level comparable to his time with the Mountaineers, the Bulldogs gain one of the premier secondary players in the nation. Another whose ability to play both safety (340 career snaps) and in the slot (721 career snaps) will be highly valued.
Prediction: Day three
Potential underclassmen departures
Jalen Carter - 83.2 overall grade; 77.1 run defense; 86.7 pass rush
Beast. The Bulldogs’ best returning player and quite possibly the most talented player on last season’s record-setting defense, which is saying something given Travon Walker just went first overall. A size, speed and quickness combination unlike any other, Carter would have likely been one of the two or three highest-graded defensive linemen in the country last season if not for seven missed tackles. He currently has the ninth-best odds to be the number one pick next spring. I’d take that bet.
Prediction: Day one
Arik Gilbert — 70.7 overall grade; 73.0 receiving grade
The talent is obvious for the 6’5, 265 pound tight end who hauled in 95 percent of his catchable targets as a freshman at LSU. Now, Gilbert just has to show both consistent play and availability for an NFL team to spend a high draft pick on the Marietta native. He does that this fall and parlays a great season into a second-round selection.
Prediction: Day two
Broderick Jones — 82.0 overall grade; 80.2 run block; 71.2 pass block
The former five-star recruit comes into the season as the starter at left tackle. Jones (463 career snaps) has been borderline elite as a run blocker, but needs to also show consistency as a pass blocker if he is going to put himself on NFL teams radar enough to come out early.
Prediction: Day two
Ladd McConkey — 79.1 overall grade; 76.4 receiving grade
Don’t sleep on McConkey as a potential draft pick if he produces at the same or higher level than he did a season ago. He’s bigger — and faster — than multiple receivers just taken in the first two rounds and has shown those skills against elite competition. He also happens to be the SEC’s highest-graded returning receiver.
Prediction: Day two
Kendall Milton — 75.7 overall grade; 79.0 rush grade; 48.6 receiving grade
Glimpses. In Milton’s two seasons in Athens, we’ve seen glimpses of the power, speed and vision that gets someone the distinction of being a five-star running back recruit. This season, those glimpses need to be seen on a consistent basis. If Milton can avoid the injuries that have kept him off the field the past two seasons, he’s going to be highly productive and showcase the supreme talent.
Prediction: Day three
Kelee Ringo — 74.5 overall grade; 73.3 coverage grade
After missing his freshman season, Ringo showed why he was a five-star recruit and cemented himself in Bulldog history with the pick six to seal the championship. Ringo will likely find himself in a battle with Alabama’s Eli Ricks to be the first cornerback of the board, as not many 6’2”, 200 pound corners with 4.4 speed and elite cover skills exist.
Prediction: Day one
Sedrick Van Pran — 69.6 overall grade; 67.8 run block; 77.3 pass block
Much like McConkey, Van Pran is another redshirt sophomore who could potentially examine the draft next spring. After a season starting all 15 games at center as a redshirt freshman, while also showing consistent improvement throughout, a leap in his third year seems inevitable and could potentially put him in the early round discussion.
Prediction: Day two
Darnell Washington — 73.2 overall grade; 65.3 receiving grade; 75.6 run block
If Washington wanted to, he could probably put on 15-20 pounds and be a first-round level talent as a tackle. Instead, though, he’s an elite blocker for his position who also happens to be a mismatch for anyone in the middle of the field as a receiver. For his career, he’s averaged almost 19 yards per reception on his 17 receptions.
Prediction: Day three