Mike White's "vision" impressed Mardrez McBride

There’s one constant you’re starting to hear from many of the newcomers joining Mike White’s Georgia basketball program.

His vision for the program is apparently an attention-getter.

North Texas transfer Mardrez McBride explained.

“They’re not just recruiting any guys. They’re recruiting guys who have a winning culture, they care about winning, but are also some dawgs, you know?” Georgia’s latest basketball commit said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “It’s important to have dawgs on your team because it makes things very competitive. We want to compete at a high level and turn this Georgia basketball program around.”

Per the Augusta native, it’s all about having a plan and explaining to players like himself how he intends to get that done.

“He has a plan for everything. He knows what he wants to do. He also gives his guys the ability to play their game inside the aspect of the team. He lets guys be them,” McBride said. “He’s got a plan for you even before you commit. He’ll talk to you and ask you what you see for yourself as (far as) the team, and what do you want to do. He’s very straightforward. You want somebody who will be straightforward. You want somebody who is going to tell you the truth.”

White apparently made quite the impression on the former Butler High star.

McBride told UGASports he never really considered any of the multiple programs who contacted him after placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal – except Georgia.

“I knew this was the place I wanted to be,” he said. “I didn’t really want to entertain anybody else.”