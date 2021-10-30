One more step: Complete coverage of Saturday's big win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Georgia fans were no doubt nervous until a barrage of turnovers late in the second quarter opened the door to Saturday's 34-7 win over Florida.
With the victory, the top-ranked Bulldogs improve to 8-0, 6-0 in the SEC with conference games remaining against Missouri and Tennessee.
As usual, UGASports was at TIAA Bank Field and we've got you covered with tons of post-game news and analysis.
Stories
Nolan Smith takes a stand; Smart on QB decision
They said it: Bulldogs react to win
Analysis
Photos/Videos
Video: Kirby Smart press conference
Video: Stetson Bennett postgame