One more step: Complete coverage of Saturday's big win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Georgia fans were no doubt nervous until a barrage of turnovers late in the second quarter opened the door to Saturday's 34-7 win over Florida.

With the victory, the top-ranked Bulldogs improve to 8-0, 6-0 in the SEC with conference games remaining against Missouri and Tennessee.

