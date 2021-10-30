 UGASports - One more step: Complete coverage of Saturday's big win
One more step: Complete coverage of Saturday's big win

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Georgia fans were no doubt nervous until a barrage of turnovers late in the second quarter opened the door to Saturday's 34-7 win over Florida.

With the victory, the top-ranked Bulldogs improve to 8-0, 6-0 in the SEC with conference games remaining against Missouri and Tennessee.

As usual, UGASports was at TIAA Bank Field and we've got you covered with tons of post-game news and analysis.

Stories

Postgame news and notes

Offense not at its best

Nolan Smith takes a stand; Smart on QB decision

They said it: Bulldogs react to win

Turnovers the key for Bulldogs

Analysis

What just happened

Postgame thoughts and observations

By the numbers

Final Stats

Photos/Videos

Photo Gallery

Video: Kirby Smart press conference

Video: Stetson Bennett postgame

Video: Nolan Smith postgame

Video: Dan Mullen postgame

Postgame Overreaction Show

Watch Along Show

