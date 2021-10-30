Postgame News and Notes
Defensive flexes muscles in a big-time way
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia’s defensive prowess has been well-documented through the first eight games.
Saturday in Jacksonville, we saw just how ferocious the Bulldogs can be when they helped turn a 3-0 lead into a 24-0 halftime advantage by forcing three turnovers in the final 2:22 of the second quarter.
As a result, top-ranked Georgia ran away with Saturday’s game, 34-7.
"They were huge. Right? The momentum of the game, I felt like we were controlling the game, because we were able to run the ball, we had moved the ball; we just didn't have points to show for it. I told our team that discipline and aggression would win the game,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We had to be aggressive. We're not running around here thinking we're playing scared. We're aggressive, we're coming after you, and we're disciplined. Well, discipline takes patience. You have to be patient to have good discipline. We had to keep doing what we were doing. It wasn't just going to happen. We weren't just going to run away with the game.
“That's not how games work. You get everybody's best shot when you're in the position that we are. I thought that once it happened, it snapped. Our discipline and our patience showed up with turnover after turnover after turnover, and the offense cashed them in."
Talk about a quick escalation.
Georgia only led 3-0 when linebacker Nolan Smith stripped quarterback Anthony Richardson of the ball, recovering for the Bulldogs at the 11-yard line.
James Cook would score on the very next play, but Georgia and its best-in-the-nation defense was just getting started.
On Florida’s next series, Travon Walker tipped a pass from Richardson. Smith intercepted it on the Gators 36.
Again, the Bulldogs scored on the very next play. This time it was quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing a touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson, who made a great catch in the end zone for a 17-0 lead.
Georgia was still not done.
During Florida’s next possession, linebacker Nakobe Dean stepped in front of a Richardson pass and returned it 50 yards for his first career pick-six.
“Nakobe has worked really hard on his coverage out in space. I was glad to see him get that one. The quarterback probably wasn’t supposed to throw it there, but it was off coverage,” Smart said. “He fired it out there, and Nakobe broke on it and it was probably the play of the game there. That kind of broke the momentum.”
Injury Update
Georgia had some good injury news as wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Jermaine Burton, and Arian Smith all returned to action Saturday.
Rosemy-Jacksaint and Burton played sparingly two weeks ago against Kentucky, but saw their reps increase significantly.
Safety Christopher Smith (shoulder) also returned after missing the Kentucky game with a dislocated shoulder, while Ameer Speed (ankle) played for the first time in two games.
However, one surprise came when outside linebacker Adam Anderson showed up with a club over his right hand. He was able to play with the injury.
Rosemy-Jacksaint did appear to injure himself during a kickoff, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.
More from Kirby Smart
…On limiting Florida’s explosives: “I don’t know. I don’t know how many they had. I feel like it was nowhere close to last year, but they still hit some. They did a good job. They have good football players; they have a good scheme. Our goal was not to give up those explosives. We gave up a few probably. A couple of the big plays in the game were in the red area, when we made stops and when they ran the trick play with the double pass. Chris made a big play. There were several plays that stood out to me that prevented the big plays. That was probably the difference in the game, outside of the turnovers.”
…On Nolan Smith’s comments about the game being personal: "There's a lot of pride on the defense regardless. Yeah, we didn't play well last year. That wasn't all the players' fault. That was my fault. That was other coaches' fault, but it really wasn't about that this year for our guys, I didn't feel like. I can't tell you what Nolan said; that's Nolan's personal opinion. For me, it wasn't like that. It's a different team, different style of team. I don't look at it as last year. I look at it as what do we have to do to win, and let's go execute that and do it.”
… On whether this was an elite defensive effort: "No. Absolutely not, because we gave up 194 passing yards, 161 rushing yards. That's not elite. That's not our standard. Now, if you want to say turnovers, if you want to categorize turnovers as elite, yes, that was elite. We're trying to play total defense. So we helped ourselves in the turnover category, and we went backwards with the rush, pass, all those statistics. But at the end of the day, did they get in your end zone? When you hold a team under 13 points, I think that's elite, but there was not a total elite standard defense."
This and that
… With the win, Georgia improves to 54-42-2 over the Gators.
… Top-ranked Georgia, which came in leading the nation in scoring defense (6.6 points per game), held UF scoreless until 2:49 left in the game, and won 34-7 to improve to 8-0, 6-0 SEC. It was the lowest point total by Florida in the Dan Mullen era. UF came in averaging 34.4 points a game. Today was the fifth time this season that the Bulldog defense has blanked a team in the first half.
…Georgia now has allowed just five TDs this year and 53 points (6.6 ppg). The 53 points through eight games is the lowest in a season at this point since 1971 (46 points). The Bulldogs forced three turnovers that led to 21 points, including a pick-six by junior Nakobe Dean that covered 50 yards. It was his first TD and second career INT. The Bulldog defense has four TDs this year. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have 23 defense or special teams scores since 2016. Georgia improved to 20-1 when they register a non-offensive score in the Smart era.
… Smith caused and recovered a UF fumble at the UF 11. It was Smith’s second caused fumble this year and of his career. It led to an 11-yard touchdown run by senior James Cook and a 10-0 lead with 2:16 left. On UF’s next possession, Smith came up with his first career interception, getting it at the UF 36 after it was tipped by Travon Walker. It led to an immediate TD as Bennett snagged a 36-yard pass from Bennett for a 17-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first half. The leading tackler was Quay Walker with a career-high 13.
… The Bulldogs are +3 in turnover margin and have scored 73 points off 13 turnovers. In the 2nd half, UF forced a fumble and took over at the UGA 49. It led to a missed field goal. Bennett threw two INTs, and they led to 7 points . Opponents have scored 27 points off 10 Bulldog miscues this year.
…Bennett (10-for-19, 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) got the start for the fourth straight week and the fifth time overall this season. With the win, he improves to 9-2 as a starter, including 5-0 this year. In the first half, Georgia had three scoring drives, beginning with a 63-yarder in 6:22 that ended with a field goal. The second one went for a TD that covered 11 yards on one play in six seconds. The six-second drive was the quickest this year. The third scoring drive was another in just one play, this time covering 36 yards. The defense took care of the fourth score, capping a 24-point outburst by the Bulldogs.
… Georgia tallied 193 rushing yards on 33 attempts for a 5.8 average. Senior Zamir White led the team with 14 rushes for 105 yards, including a 42-yard TD. It was his fourth career 100+ yard game. Senior c had an 11-yard TD and finished with 46 yards on 10 carries.
… Six different receivers caught a pass. Junior Kearis Jackson had a team-high three catches for 59 yards including a 36-yarder for a TD. Sophomore tight end Darnell Washington had 41 yards on two catches.
… Senior punter Jake Camarda finished with two punts for a 48.5 average, including a 51-yarder. Junior Jack Podlesny went 2-for-3 on field goals, making two (21 and 42 yards) and missing a 46-yarder. He is 12-for-16 on field goals this year. He made four PATs and is now 37-for-38 in PATs this year. Junior Kearis Jackson had one punt return for seven yards, plus one kickoff return for 31 yards.