Postgame News and Notes

Defensive flexes muscles in a big-time way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia’s defensive prowess has been well-documented through the first eight games. Saturday in Jacksonville, we saw just how ferocious the Bulldogs can be when they helped turn a 3-0 lead into a 24-0 halftime advantage by forcing three turnovers in the final 2:22 of the second quarter. As a result, top-ranked Georgia ran away with Saturday’s game, 34-7. "They were huge. Right? The momentum of the game, I felt like we were controlling the game, because we were able to run the ball, we had moved the ball; we just didn't have points to show for it. I told our team that discipline and aggression would win the game,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We had to be aggressive. We're not running around here thinking we're playing scared. We're aggressive, we're coming after you, and we're disciplined. Well, discipline takes patience. You have to be patient to have good discipline. We had to keep doing what we were doing. It wasn't just going to happen. We weren't just going to run away with the game. “That's not how games work. You get everybody's best shot when you're in the position that we are. I thought that once it happened, it snapped. Our discipline and our patience showed up with turnover after turnover after turnover, and the offense cashed them in." Talk about a quick escalation. Georgia only led 3-0 when linebacker Nolan Smith stripped quarterback Anthony Richardson of the ball, recovering for the Bulldogs at the 11-yard line. James Cook would score on the very next play, but Georgia and its best-in-the-nation defense was just getting started. On Florida’s next series, Travon Walker tipped a pass from Richardson. Smith intercepted it on the Gators 36. Again, the Bulldogs scored on the very next play. This time it was quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing a touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson, who made a great catch in the end zone for a 17-0 lead. Georgia was still not done. During Florida’s next possession, linebacker Nakobe Dean stepped in front of a Richardson pass and returned it 50 yards for his first career pick-six. “Nakobe has worked really hard on his coverage out in space. I was glad to see him get that one. The quarterback probably wasn’t supposed to throw it there, but it was off coverage,” Smart said. “He fired it out there, and Nakobe broke on it and it was probably the play of the game there. That kind of broke the momentum.”

Injury Update

Georgia had some good injury news as wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Jermaine Burton, and Arian Smith all returned to action Saturday. Rosemy-Jacksaint and Burton played sparingly two weeks ago against Kentucky, but saw their reps increase significantly. Safety Christopher Smith (shoulder) also returned after missing the Kentucky game with a dislocated shoulder, while Ameer Speed (ankle) played for the first time in two games. However, one surprise came when outside linebacker Adam Anderson showed up with a club over his right hand. He was able to play with the injury. Rosemy-Jacksaint did appear to injure himself during a kickoff, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.



More from Kirby Smart

…On limiting Florida’s explosives: “I don’t know. I don’t know how many they had. I feel like it was nowhere close to last year, but they still hit some. They did a good job. They have good football players; they have a good scheme. Our goal was not to give up those explosives. We gave up a few probably. A couple of the big plays in the game were in the red area, when we made stops and when they ran the trick play with the double pass. Chris made a big play. There were several plays that stood out to me that prevented the big plays. That was probably the difference in the game, outside of the turnovers.” …On Nolan Smith’s comments about the game being personal: "There's a lot of pride on the defense regardless. Yeah, we didn't play well last year. That wasn't all the players' fault. That was my fault. That was other coaches' fault, but it really wasn't about that this year for our guys, I didn't feel like. I can't tell you what Nolan said; that's Nolan's personal opinion. For me, it wasn't like that. It's a different team, different style of team. I don't look at it as last year. I look at it as what do we have to do to win, and let's go execute that and do it.” … On whether this was an elite defensive effort: "No. Absolutely not, because we gave up 194 passing yards, 161 rushing yards. That's not elite. That's not our standard. Now, if you want to say turnovers, if you want to categorize turnovers as elite, yes, that was elite. We're trying to play total defense. So we helped ourselves in the turnover category, and we went backwards with the rush, pass, all those statistics. But at the end of the day, did they get in your end zone? When you hold a team under 13 points, I think that's elite, but there was not a total elite standard defense."

