Postgame thoughts and observations: elite defensive performance
34-7. In the biggest of rivalry games. It was also the first time Florida had been held to single digits since the 2017 rivalry, which was a 42-7 Bulldogs victory. Yes, the offensive performance le...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news